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Cars & Bikes Auto News Maruti Suzuki Expands Service Network To 6,000 Touchpoints In India

Maruti Suzuki expands service network to 6,000 touchpoints in India

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 10 Jul 2026, 08:24 am
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  • Maruti Suzuki has inaugurated its 6,000th service touchpoint in Kozhikode, with plans to add around 500 more across India this fiscal.

Maruti Suzuki Kozhikode
Maruti Suzuki’s new Kozhikode workshop marks the company’s 6,000th service touchpoint in India.
Maruti Suzuki Kozhikode
Maruti Suzuki’s new Kozhikode workshop marks the company’s 6,000th service touchpoint in India.
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Maruti Suzuki India has strengthened its after-sales network by opening its 6,000th service touchpoint in the country. The milestone facility has been inaugurated in Kozhikode, Kerala, and comes as the automaker continues expanding its service presence to support its growing customer base. The company has also announced plans to add around 500 more service touchpoints during FY 2026-27.

New facility in Kozhikode

The newly opened workshop is located on Koya Road in Kozhikode and has been established with support from a dealer partner. Built over 1,820 square metres, the facility currently houses two service bays and three body repair bays, while also offering space for future expansion.

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The workshop is equipped with electric vehicle servicing and charging infrastructure, enabling it to cater to Maruti Suzuki's future EV customers alongside existing internal combustion engine models.

With this addition, Maruti Suzuki's service network now spans more than 3,000 cities and towns across India, making it one of the country's largest automotive after-sales networks.

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki Victoris gets price cut of up to 38,900 on select variants

Expansion plans continue

The company said it has accelerated the pace of network expansion in recent years. During FY 2025-26 alone, it opened a record 502 service touchpoints and serviced more than 2.84 crore vehicles, the highest annual volume handled by the company.

Commenting on the milestone, Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO at Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, "In the automobile business, along with the product, the convenience of quality service support is essential to enhancing a customer’s vehicle ownership experience."

“I would like to thank our dealer partners and service team, as together we have accelerated workshop activation and added our most recent 1,000 touchpoints in just around two years. Going forward, we will continue to strengthen our service footprint, and in FY 2026-27, we plan to add about 500* service touchpoints across the country," he added.

Also Read : If I was buying the Maruti Suzuki Victoris, this is the variant I would choose

Focus on customer support

Maruti Suzuki's after-sales ecosystem comprises ARENA and NEXA workshops, Maruti Suzuki Sales and Service Points (MSSSP), rural workshops, Service-on-Wheels units and authorised service stations.

Alongside expanding its physical network, the company has introduced digital tools to improve customer experience. These include the Maruti Suzuki App and S-Assist, an AI-powered virtual assistant that offers round-the-clock troubleshooting support and access to connected car functions. Customers also receive a Vehicle Health Card during servicing, providing an easy-to-understand assessment of their vehicle's condition. Additionally, the company publishes maintenance and vehicle awareness content through its 'Factful Friday' educational series.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 10 Jul 2026, 08:24 am IST
TAGS: Maruti Suzuki service

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