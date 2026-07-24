Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift Launched In India At 7.39 Lakh With Turbo Petrol Engine

Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift launched in India at 7.39 lakh with turbo-petrol engine

By: Ayush Arya
Updated on: 24 Jul 2026, 19:48 pm
Follow us on:

  • Maruti Suzuki has launched the Brezza facelift in India at an introductory price of 7.39 lakh, bringing a fresh round of updates to its best-selling compact SUV.

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift has officially been launched in India at an introductory starting price of ₹7.39 lakh (ex-showroom).
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
EMI starting at just
₹9,700/ month
Check Eligibility

Maruti Suzuki has launched the Brezza facelift in India at an introductory starting price of 7.39 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated compact SUV receives design revisions, additional features, a new turbo-petrol engine option and a new automatic transmission, while the existing 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine continues to be offered.

Limited Time Deals on Popular cars

Mahindra XUV 3XO ₹ 7.54 - 14.88 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹9,900/ month
Check Eligibility
Honda Elevate ₹ 11.6 - 16.67 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹15,200/ month
Check Eligibility
Toyota Glanza ₹ 6.39 - 9.15 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹8,400/ month
Check Eligibility
Mahindra Thar ROXX ₹ 12.39 - 22.82 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹16,300/ month
Check Eligibility
Mahindra XUV 7XO ₹ 13.66 - 24.92 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹17,900/ month
Check Eligibility
Mahindra BE 6 ₹ 18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹24,800/ month
Check Eligibility

Refreshed design and feature-packed cabin

The Brezza facelift gets a revised front fascia featuring a smoked chrome grille and a bolder bull bar, giving it a more upright appearance. Maruti Suzuki has also introduced two new exterior paint options, Beige and Orange, adding to the SUV's colour palette.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mahindra XUV 3XO
₹7.54 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹9,900/ month
Check Eligibility
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
₹7.40 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹9,700/ month
Check Eligibility
Tata Nexon CNG
₹8.30 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹10,900/ month
Check Eligibility
Tata Nexon
₹7.37 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹9,700/ month
Check Eligibility
UPCOMING
Volkswagen Tera
₹9 Lakhs - 15 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹11,800/ month
Check Eligibility
Skoda Kylaq
₹7.59 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹10,000/ month
Check Eligibility

Inside, the cabin has been updated with several new features. It now comes equipped with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 64-colour ambient lighting, leatherette upholstery and an upgraded Arkamys sound system with support for more than 35 apps and Alexa integration. Other additions include ventilated front seats, a PM 2.5 air filter and a wireless phone charger with an integrated cooling pad.

Turbo-petrol joins the lineup

One of the biggest updates is the introduction of a new turbo-petrol engine that develops 109 PS and 170 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with a new six-speed automatic transmission. Maruti Suzuki claims the turbo-petrol version delivers an ARAI-certified fuel efficiency of 20.47 km/l.

The existing 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine remains part of the lineup and offers a claimed fuel efficiency of 21.09 km/l. Maruti Suzuki has also updated the CNG version of the Brezza with a new underbody-mounted CNG tank. The company claims the CNG variant returns an ARAI-certified mileage of 26.90 km/kg.

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift Live Launch And Latest Updates: Prices, Variants, Features, Colours

Safety and accessories

On the safety front, the Brezza facelift retains its 5-star Bharat NCAP safety rating. Safety equipment includes six airbags, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Hill Hold Assist and ABS with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD).

Customers can also choose between two factory-fitted accessory package: Terrascape and Metroscape. While the Terrascape package is aimed at buyers looking for a more rugged appearance, the Metroscape package focuses on a more urban styling theme.

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift continues to compete in the compact SUV segment against rivals such as the Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Skoda Kylaq and Kia Syros.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 24 Jul 2026, 19:48 pm IST
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Get your

Maruti Suzuki Brezza
at ₹9,700/ month

Based on your credit profile

Check your eligibility in 1 minute
Check Eligibility
100% secure No impact on credit score