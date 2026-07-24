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Maruti Suzuki Brezza Live Launch And Latest Updates: Prices, Variants, Features

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 24 Jul 2026, 09:00 am
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  • Maruti Suzuki launches the updated Brezza with more power, premium features, refreshed styling, improved safety and revised variants in India today.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift BNCAP test
The updated Maruti Suzuki Brezza arrives with refreshed styling, new turbo-petrol powertrain option, premium cabin upgrades and a 5-star Bharat NCAP safety rating.
Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift BNCAP test
The updated Maruti Suzuki Brezza arrives with refreshed styling, new turbo-petrol powertrain option, premium cabin upgrades and a 5-star Bharat NCAP safety rating.
Maruti Suzuki New Brezza
EMI starting at just
₹11,700/ month
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The Maruti Suzuki Brezza is set to receive one of its biggest updates since the arrival of the second-generation model. The facelift brings a new engine option, refreshed exterior styling, upgraded interiors, additional comfort features and a 5-star Bharat NCAP safety rating. Stay tuned as we bring you every announcement, feature reveal, price update and key detail from the launch event.

24 Jul 2026, 09:00 am IST

Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift launch live updates: A familiar SUV with a fresh look

While the overall silhouette remains unmistakably Brezza, the facelift introduces several styling revisions that help modernise its appearance. Revised bumpers, fresh detailing and new alloy wheel designs are expected to give the compact SUV a sharper and more premium road presence without altering its practical proportions.

24 Jul 2026, 08:43 am IST

Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift launch live updates: Big mechanical update expected today

The highlight of today's launch is likely to be under the bonnet. The facelifted Brezza is expected to become the first model from Maruti Suzuki in this segment to offer the carmakers' modern BoosterJet turbo-petrol engine alongside the familiar naturally aspirated powertrain. The addition should give buyers looking for stronger performance another option within the lineup. However, most of its competitors are already sold with a turbo-petrol engine.

24 Jul 2026, 08:41 am IST

Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift launch live updates: Why today's launch matters

The Brezza has remained one of Maruti Suzuki's strongest performers since it first entered the Indian market in 2016. More than 1.4 million customers have chosen the SUV over the last decade, making it one of the country's most successful utility vehicles. Today's facelift is expected to ensure the Brezza remains competitive against newer rivals such as the Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, and Mahindra XUV 3XO.

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24 Jul 2026, 08:31 am IST

Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift launch live updates: Welcome to our live coverage

Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the updated Maruti Suzuki Brezza launch. One of India's bestselling compact SUVs is about to receive a comprehensive mid-life update with refreshed styling, additional features and, most importantly, a new engine. We'll be bringing you every major announcement, including prices, variants, specifications and booking details as they happen.

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First Published Date: 24 Jul 2026, 08:31 am IST

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