Maruti Suzuki Brezza Live Launch And Latest Updates: Prices, Variants, Features

Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift launch live updates: A familiar SUV with a fresh look While the overall silhouette remains unmistakably Brezza, the facelift introduces several styling revisions that help modernise its appearance. Revised bumpers, fresh detailing and new alloy wheel designs are expected to give the compact SUV a sharper and more premium road presence without altering its practical proportions.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift launch live updates: Big mechanical update expected today The highlight of today's launch is likely to be under the bonnet. The facelifted Brezza is expected to become the first model from Maruti Suzuki in this segment to offer the carmakers' modern BoosterJet turbo-petrol engine alongside the familiar naturally aspirated powertrain. The addition should give buyers looking for stronger performance another option within the lineup. However, most of its competitors are already sold with a turbo-petrol engine.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift launch live updates: Why today's launch matters The Brezza has remained one of Maruti Suzuki's strongest performers since it first entered the Indian market in 2016. More than 1.4 million customers have chosen the SUV over the last decade, making it one of the country's most successful utility vehicles. Today's facelift is expected to ensure the Brezza remains competitive against newer rivals such as the Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, and Mahindra XUV 3XO.