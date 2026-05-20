India moves closer to E30 fuel rollout amid rising petrol prices

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has notified norms for E22, E25, E27, and E30, which refer to petrol blends containing 22 per cent, 25 per cent, 27 per cent, and 30 per cent ethanol, respectively. Currently, the rollout of E20 is being implemented across the country, and the BIS notification indicates the government’s strategy to move beyond the progress made with E20 fuel.

Additionally, these standards form a part of a fresh specification category for higher ethanol blends with E22, E25, E27 and E30. The notification further showed that these standards came into effect on May 15, 2026. Notably, this initiative indicates the government's strategy to progress beyond the current E20 implementation, driven by escalating geopolitical tensions and crude oil price volatility that impact national energy security.

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Is E30 a solution for India's rising petrol prices?

India is currently moving towards the adoption of higher ethanol-blended fuels owing to a tightened global crude supply as well as market instability caused by the conflict in the West Asia region, particularly the Strait of Hormuz waterway, which is utilised for the passage of 20 per cent of the world’s oil supply. Additionally, the trade bodies and biofuel manufacturers have supported transitioning to higher blends, highlighting surplus domestic availability of ethanol, along with the necessity of decreasing reliance on petrol imports.

Industry trade bodies and biofuel manufacturers have consistently supported transitioning to higher blends, pointing to surplus domestic ethanol availability and the necessity of decreasing reliance on petroleum imports. Furthermore, this transition is anticipated to increase domestic ethanol capacity utilisation from its current level of 50 per cent.

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Moreover, the framework regulates critical chemical and physical parameters, including exact ethanol concentration, octane ratings, sulphur limits, moisture content, vapour pressure, corrosion resistance, as well as overall fuel stability. These parameters ensure fuel compatibility with contemporary engines, injection systems, and related automotive components as the market transitions toward flex-fuel technologies.

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