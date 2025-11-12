Tata Safari and Harrier finally get petrol power with new variants on December 9

The Tata Safari and Harrier SUVs will get petrol engines with the upcoming facelifted versions, and both models have been confirmed to launch on December 9, 2025. Tata Motors has been working on the upcoming facelifts for some time, with the last facelifts having debuted a few years ago. This marks the most significant mid-cycle update to both SUVs, which were, up until now, sold exclusively with diesel engines.

The petrol-powered versions will cater to buyers looking for more refinement with softer engine sounds and the mainstream driving dynamics that come with petrol power units. While the new engine comes years after the plans had initially surfaced, it will finally bring an alternative to Tata’s range-topping diesel SUVs. With the update, the Harrier petrol will directly rival the likes of the Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos, while the Safari petrol will take on the Alcazar and the Mahindra XUV700 petrol.

New 1.5-litre Hyperion petrol engine:

The upcoming Harrier and Safari facelifts will both be powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine from the Hyperion family. This four-cylinder power unit features high-pressure gasoline direct injection and an aluminium engine block that shaves weight while increasing rigidity. The engine further features a water-cooled variable geometry turbocharger and employs dual cam phasing, an exhaust manifold integrated into the cylinder head, a variable oil pump, and a maintenance-free timing chain and valve train.

The new engine can deliver between 168-170 bhp at around 5,500 rpm, while peak torque of approximately 280 Nm comes in at the 2,000-3,000 rpm mark.

Both the Safari and Harrier have so far been available with manual and automatic gearbox options, both of which are expected to be retained with the petrol variants. While it is not yet clear whether Tata will offer a torque converter or a dual-clutch gearbox for the automatic variants, but a 6-speed manual is more than likely to show up.

