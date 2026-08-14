Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift to debut on September 5. Top 3 changes to expect

Maruti Suzuki is gearing up to launch the Baleno facelift in India on September 5. The Maruti Suzuki Baleno , which is the premium hatchback sold through the automaker's Nexa retail network and competes with rivals like the Hyundai i20 and Tata Altroz , is slated to receive its most significant update since 2022.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift will come with a host of changes on design front, while mechanically it could get a new turbo-petrol motor.

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift has been spotted on test on Indian roads multiple times over the past several months. The automaker has not officially confirmed whether this is going to be a new generational iteration or a mere updated version; the test mule suggested it would come as a facelifted Baleno.

Here are the top three changes to expect from the upcoming 2026 Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift.

Reworked design without leaving basing silhouette

The Baleno facelift is expected to come with a reworked front profile. The grille is likely to become sleeker, while there would be a slim chrome strip running across and connecting the headlamps. The headlamps would carry the LED projector units with integrated LED DRLs, while their shape and design would imitate the current model. Expect the rear profile to receive slight changes as well. It would come with redesigned 16-inch alloy wheels.

Updated upholstery, refreshed colour theme likely

The interior of the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift is likely to come with updated upholstery and a refreshed colour theme. However, the design of the dashboard and features are likely to remain unchanged. However, the 0.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system may see an upgrade to a 10.1-inch screen, sourced from the new Brezza. Other features will include a HUD, automatic climate control, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and a height-adjustable driver seat, etc.

Can get Brezza's boosterjet engine

Mechanically, the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine churning out 88 bhp power and 113 Nm torque in the current model is likely to continue, while both five-speed manual gearbox and AMT options would be there, along with the CNG variant with a manual unit. It would be interesting to see if Maruti Suzuki decides to offer the 1.0-litre Boosterjet turbocharged petrol motor to the car, which is already available in the Maruti Suzuki Fronx and new Brezza.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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