Maruti Suzuki Baleno achieves 4 stars in BNCAP crash test. Check out the safety features

Bharat NCAP has just released crash test results for the Baleno. It scored four stars in adult occupant protection and three stars in child occupant protection. The premium hatchback has to compete against the Tata Altroz , Hyundai i20 and Toyota Glanza , which is a rebadged version of the Baleno.

Here are all the safety features that the Maruti Suzuki Baleno comes with

As standard, the Baleno comes with Electronic Stability Program, Hill Hold Control, rear parking sensors, high speed alert system, brake assist, dual airbags, seatbelt pretensioners and force limiters and seat belt reminders.

There are also dual front airbags, ISOFIX child seat mounts and brake assist. On the higher variants, Maruti Suzuki adds a 360-degree parking camera that helps in parking premium hatchback in tight spaces. You also get a rear parking camera and 6 airbags.

Bharat NCAP tested the Delta AGS and Alpha AGS of the Baleno with 2 and 6 airbags.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno crash test

Bharat NCAP performed evaluations on two versions of the Baleno - one featuring 6 airbags and the other having 2 airbags. The findings indicated slightly varying scores for each version.

The version with 6 airbags secured a score of 26.52 out of 32.00 points for adult occupant safety, while the version with 2 airbags attained a score of 24.04 out of 32.00. Nevertheless, both versions achieved an identical score of 34.81 out of 49 for child occupant safety.

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki Baleno scores 4 stars in Bharat NCAP crash test

In the Frontal Offset Deformable Barrier Test, both versions received a score of 11.54 out of 16.00. However, the ratings diverged in the Side Movable Deformable Barrier Test. The variant with 6 airbags scored 12.50 out of 16.00, in contrast to the 2 airbags variant, which scored 14.99 out of 16.00.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno price

The prices of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno starts at ₹6.70 lakh and goes up to ₹9.92 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno specs

Maruti Suzuki offers the Baleno with just a 1.2-litre petrol engine which is a four-cylinder naturally aspirated unit. It puts out 89 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 113 Nm. It comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox to a 5-speed AMT. Customers who want more fuel economy can get the same engine with a CNG powertrain. While running on CNG, the power output falls to

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: