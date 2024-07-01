Planning to buy Mahindra XUV700? 4 SUVs you can buy instead

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jul 01, 2024

XUV700 is one of the most popular 3-row SUVs in India crossing 2 lakh sales

But the XUV700 also comes with long waiting period, especially for variants with diesel engine

Here are five more SUVs that you can buy instead of the Mahindra XUV700

Mahindra's best-seller Scorpio-N is the other three-row SUV one can choose instead of XUV700

Mahindra sells Scorpio-N priced between 13.6 lakh and 24.54 lakh (ex-showroom)

The second option customers have is to go for Tata Safari three-row SUV, priced from 16.19 lakh

Powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine, the Safari also has 5-star safety rating from Global NCAP

The third option one has is to buy MG Hector Plus which is priced from 17.30 lakh

The fourth three-row SUV one can buy is the Hyundai Alcazar, priced from 16.77 lakh
