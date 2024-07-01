Planning to buy Mahindra XUV700? 4 SUVs you can buy instead

XUV700 is one of the most popular 3-row SUVs in India crossing 2 lakh sales
But the XUV700 also comes with long waiting period, especially for variants with diesel engine
Here are five more SUVs that you can buy instead of the Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra's best-seller Scorpio-N is the other three-row SUV one can choose instead of XUV700
Mahindra sells Scorpio-N priced between ₹13.6 lakh and ₹24.54 lakh (ex-showroom)
The second option customers have is to go for Tata Safari three-row SUV, priced from ₹16.19 lakh
Powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine, the Safari also has 5-star safety rating from Global NCAP
The third option one has is to buy MG Hector Plus which is priced from ₹17.30 lakh
The fourth three-row SUV one can buy is the Hyundai Alcazar, priced from ₹16.77 lakh