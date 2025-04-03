Maruti Suzuki WagonR becomes the best selling car in India for the 4th consecutive year. Here's why it is popular.
- Maruti Suzuki WagonR is offered with a petrol as well as a CNG powertrain.
Maruti Suzuki WagonR has once again topped the sales charts in the Indian market. The brand sold over 1,98,451 units of the WagonR in FY24- 25. Despite hatchbacks now not being so popular, the WagonR continued to retain its 1st position for the last four consecutive financial years: FY 22, 23, 24 and 25.
The WagonR has been so popular in the Indian market that they have sold over 33.7 lakh units till now. 1 in every 4 customers chooses to repurchase the WagonR, claims Maruti Suzuki.
Engine998 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
The Maruti Suzuki WagonR made its debut in 1999 and has since established itself as the preferred vehicle for many Indian families. Its versatility contributed to its rapid popularity among the Indian populace. Although it has maintained its core design, the WagonR has undergone continuous enhancements over the years to remain appealing. Throughout the years, the manufacturer also added new features, safety equipment and continued to offer a spacious cabin. As a result, many existing WagonR owners tend to choose this model again when considering a new vehicle.
