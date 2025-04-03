HT Auto
Maruti Suzuki WagonR becomes the best selling car in India for the 4th consecutive year. Here's why it is popular.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR becomes the best selling car in India for the 4th consecutive year. Here's why it is popular.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Apr 2025, 11:33 AM
  • Maruti Suzuki WagonR is offered with a petrol as well as a CNG powertrain.
wagonr
The current generation of the WagonR was introduced in 2019, the modern design and affordable price tag makes it a strong contender in the Indian markets
wagonr
The current generation of the WagonR was introduced in 2019, the modern design and affordable price tag makes it a strong contender in the Indian markets

Maruti Suzuki WagonR has once again topped the sales charts in the Indian market. The brand sold over 1,98,451 units of the WagonR in FY24- 25. Despite hatchbacks now not being so popular, the WagonR continued to retain its 1st position for the last four consecutive financial years: FY 22, 23, 24 and 25.

The WagonR has been so popular in the Indian market that they have sold over 33.7 lakh units till now. 1 in every 4 customers chooses to repurchase the WagonR, claims Maruti Suzuki.

1 Maruti Suzuki WagonR: Value for money
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Engine
998 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Transmission
Automatic
The Maruti Suzuki WagonR made its debut in 1999 and has since established itself as the preferred vehicle for many Indian families. Its versatility contributed to its rapid popularity among the Indian populace. Although it has maintained its core design, the WagonR has undergone continuous enhancements over the years to remain appealing. Throughout the years, the brand has added new features and made the cabin more spacious as well. As a result, many existing WagonR owners tend to choose this model again when considering a new vehicle.

2 Maruti Suzuki WagonR: A well-known brand

The Maruti Suzuki WagonR made its debut in 1999 and has since established itself as the preferred vehicle for many Indian families. Its versatility contributed to its rapid popularity among the Indian populace. Although it has maintained its core design, the WagonR has undergone continuous enhancements over the years to remain appealing. Throughout the years, the manufacturer also added new features, safety equipment and continued to offer a spacious cabin. As a result, many existing WagonR owners tend to choose this model again when considering a new vehicle.

First Published Date: 03 Apr 2025, 11:33 AM IST

