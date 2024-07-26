Maruti Grand Vitara to get high safety rating at Bharat NCAP, claims video

The Grand Vitara SUV could be the first Maruti Suzuki car to get safety rating from Bharat NCAP. A leaked video claims the SUV is already being tested by the agency. The carmaker, India's largest, had earlier confirmed that its flagship models like Grand Vitara, Brezza and Baleno have been listed to undergo the crash test at Bharat NCAP and their safety ratings could be officially announced soon. The Grand Vitara is one of the best-selling SUVs from Maruti Suzuki and competes with the likes of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos among others in the compact segment.

The video, shared on YouTube, shows multiple images of the Grand Vitara SUV being tested. The SUV was launched in 2022 and has not been sent to any crash test agencies in India or around the world so far. The veracity of the images used in the video cannot be verified by HT Auto. The video shows how the SUV has undergone frontal impact, pole impact as well as side impact tests, three key segments which determine safety rating of a vehicle.

The Creta, Seltos rival is expected to return with high safety ratings from the crash tests when the results are officially announced. The Grand Vitara SUV is based on the same Global C Platform from Suzuki which also underpins other Maruti models like the Brezza. The sub-compact SUV had secured four-star safety rating at the Global NCAP crash tests earlier. This hints that the Grand Vitara too could get at least four-star rating, if not five-star rating, at the Bharat NCAP tests.

Maruti Grand Vitara could be the fourth vehicle to undergo crash tests at Bharat NCAP. Earlier, the agency shared crash test results of four models, all from Tata Motors. The Harrier and Safari were the first two cars to be crash tested while the agency recently shared the results of two more – Nexon EV and Punch EV. All four models have returned with five-star safety ratings.

Maruti Grand Vitara: Safety features

In terms of safety features, the Grand Vitara comes quite loaded compared to some of the other Maruti cars. It is offered with six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, 360 degree camera, Head up Display, Hill Hold and Hill Descent Control, traction control modes, seat belt reminder for all occupants, ISOFIX child seat mounts among others. Maruti does not offer all these safety features as standard across variants of the SUV. The leaked video shows that at least two variants of the Grand Vitara have undergone crash tests.

With new generation models like Grand Vitara and Breza, Maruti Suzuki hopes to address safety concerns among buyers. Now based on improved platforms and equipped with advanced safety features, Maruti aims to remove the tag of being a manufacturer that produces cars with sub-par build quality. Even the latest new generation Swift hatchback, which was launched in India earlier this year, received three-star safety rating at the Euro NCAP crash test recently. The Swift that was tested is manufactured for the European markets and comes with dual front airbags, side head airbags for all the occupants, side chest airbags and side pelvis airbags for front occupants among other safety features.

