Mahindra XUV 3XO in mind? Here are the top five highlights that you need to know

Launched in April this year, the Mahindra XUV 3XO is a considerably updated version of the XUV300, which it replaced. This sub-compact SUV was being offered at ₹7.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Five months after its debut, Mahindra has now hiked up prices of multiple variants by up to ₹30,000. This move comes amid a period where most other manufacturers are giving off massive discounts to boost their sales and clear inventory stockpile before the end of the festive season.

Also Read : Upcoming cars in India

The XUV 3XO was introduced as a successor to the XUV300 for Mahindra to carry on competing within the compact SUV segment. After deliveries began near the end of May 2024, the automaker logged over 10,000 bookings in the first week. In its first month on the market, the XUV 3XO outperformed competitors such as the Kia Sonet and the Hyundai Venue. Mahindra and Mahindra have been reporting consistent sales growth and this sub-compact SUV has been a key contributor to the company’s metrics. If you are looking for a car within the broad sub-compact SUV segment in India, here are five key highlights of the Mahindra XUV 3XO that should be considered: