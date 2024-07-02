Mahindra Scorpio N gets fresh basket of features for top trims. Check details

The Mahindra Scorpio N SUV has received an upgrade with additional features for the top three variants: Z8 Select, Z8, and Z8 L. Notably, these enhancements come without a price increase.

The Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 Select and Z8 trims now feature a wireless charging pad and a new high-gloss finish for the centre console. The range-topping Z8 L gets the most significant upgrades, including ventilated front seats for improved comfort, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and a wireless charging pad with active cooling to prevent overheating. Additionally, all three trims now have the option of the Midnight Black paint scheme which was previously exclusively reserved for the Z8 Select.

It's important to remember that Mahindra recently increased prices across the Scorpio N range by around ₹10,000. With no further price hikes for the extra set of features, the Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 Select now starts at ₹17.10 lakh, the Z8 starts at ₹18.74 lakh, and the Z8 L starts at ₹20.37 lakh. All the prices are ex-showroom.

The core equipment list remains unchanged, with the top-spec Z8 L still offering features like six airbags, a seven inch touchscreen infotainment system, a powered driver's seat, a sunroof, 18-inch alloy wheels, a Sony sound system, and driver drowsiness detection.

The powertrain options also remain the same, with a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2-liter diesel engine, both with 6-speed manual and automatic transmission options. However, the 4WD drivetrain is only available with the diesel engine.

Mahindra Scorpio N leading the way for the company

Mahindra & Mahindra reported strong growth in its SUV sales for June 2024, selling 40,022 units, a 23 per cent increase compared to June 2023. The company's flagship 'Scorpio' brand, encompassing both the Scorpio-N and the Scorpio Classic models, continues to be a significant sales driver.

The Mahindra Scorpio-N has emerged as the company’s current best-seller, with promising new models like the Mahindra XUV3XO expected to contribute further growth. Other popular SUVs like the XUV700 and Thar also played a role in Mahindra's sales success. The XUV700 recently achieved a significant milestone, reaching a production mark of 200,000 units within just three years of its launch. This highlights the strong demand for Mahindra's premium SUV offerings

