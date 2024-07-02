HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Mahindra Scorpio N Gets Fresh Basket Of Features For Top Trims. Check Details

Mahindra Scorpio N gets fresh basket of features for top trims. Check details

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 Jul 2024, 15:46 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
With no additinal cost, the Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 Select and Z8 trims now feature a wireless charging pad and a new high-gloss finish for the centre c
...
Mahindra Scorpio-N Z8 Select
The refreshed Mahindra Scorpio N now gets wireless charger, auto dimming mirror and ventilated seats for the top trim level
Mahindra Scorpio-N Z8 Select
The refreshed Mahindra Scorpio N now gets wireless charger, auto dimming mirror and ventilated seats for the top trim level

The Mahindra Scorpio N SUV has received an upgrade with additional features for the top three variants: Z8 Select, Z8, and Z8 L. Notably, these enhancements come without a price increase.

The Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 Select and Z8 trims now feature a wireless charging pad and a new high-gloss finish for the centre console. The range-topping Z8 L gets the most significant upgrades, including ventilated front seats for improved comfort, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and a wireless charging pad with active cooling to prevent overheating. Additionally, all three trims now have the option of the Midnight Black paint scheme which was previously exclusively reserved for the Z8 Select.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mahindra Xuv 3xo (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 7.49 - 15.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XUV700
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 13.99 - 26.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Scorpio-n (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Scorpio-N
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 13.60 - 24.54 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Xuv E9 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra XUV e9
BatteryCapacity Icon80.0kWh Range Icon450 km
₹ 50 - 52 Lakhs
View Details
Mahindra Xuv300 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XUV300
Engine Icon1497.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 7.99 - 14.76 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Xuv900 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra XUV900
Engine Icon2498 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 25 Lakhs
View Details

It's important to remember that Mahindra recently increased prices across the Scorpio N range by around 10,000. With no further price hikes for the extra set of features, the Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 Select now starts at 17.10 lakh, the Z8 starts at 18.74 lakh, and the Z8 L starts at 20.37 lakh. All the prices are ex-showroom.

Also Read : Thinking of Mahindra XUV700 alternatives? Five premium SUVs that you can buy

The core equipment list remains unchanged, with the top-spec Z8 L still offering features like six airbags, a seven inch touchscreen infotainment system, a powered driver's seat, a sunroof, 18-inch alloy wheels, a Sony sound system, and driver drowsiness detection.

The powertrain options also remain the same, with a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2-liter diesel engine, both with 6-speed manual and automatic transmission options. However, the 4WD drivetrain is only available with the diesel engine.

Mahindra Scorpio N leading the way for the company

Mahindra & Mahindra reported strong growth in its SUV sales for June 2024, selling 40,022 units, a 23 per cent increase compared to June 2023. The company's flagship 'Scorpio' brand, encompassing both the Scorpio-N and the Scorpio Classic models, continues to be a significant sales driver.

Also watch: 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N: First Drive Review

The Mahindra Scorpio-N has emerged as the company’s current best-seller, with promising new models like the Mahindra XUV3XO expected to contribute further growth. Other popular SUVs like the XUV700 and Thar also played a role in Mahindra's sales success. The XUV700 recently achieved a significant milestone, reaching a production mark of 200,000 units within just three years of its launch. This highlights the strong demand for Mahindra's premium SUV offerings

First Published Date: 02 Jul 2024, 15:46 PM IST
TAGS: Scorpio-N Scorpio Classic XUV700 mahindra xuv 700 mahindra mahindra xuv 3xo mahindra scorpio n

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.