Lane watch camera to wireless phone charger: Key features Honda Amaze shares with City

The sub-four metre compact sedan segment has been witnessing diminishing sales numbers and shrinking market share in the Indian passenger vehicle market over the last couple of years owing to the steady rise of demand for SUVs and crossovers. However, despite the slumping consumer interest in this space, the sub-compact sedan segment suddenly became the talking point again with the launch of two new generation models. While Maruti Suzuki launched the fourth-generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire , Honda Cars India launched the third-generation Honda Amaze .

The new generation Honda Amaze has received a complete makeover thanks to the changes incorporated into the exterior and interior. The sedan now resembles its bigger sibling, the Honda City sedan. Besides giving the new Amaze a Ciy-influenced styling, Honda has also equipped it with a host of new features giving it an upmarket vibe.

Here is a quick look at the key features that the new generation Honda Amaze shares with the Honda City.

LaneWatch camera

One of the key features onboard the new Honda Amaze is the LaneWatch camera, which is fitted to the underside of the left ORVM. This is the same LaneWatch camera unit that comes onboard the Honda City as well. This camera provides live feed when the left side indicator is turned on. The camera and its feed are helpful while overtaking as they help the driver avoid potential blind spots.

ADAS

A major feature added to the new Amaze is the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS). With this, the Honda Amaze has become the most affordable car in India as well as the only one in the sub-compact sedan segment to have this feature. The ADAS suite onboard the new Honda Amaze includes features such as adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, and a collision mitigation system.

An 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Both the third-generation Honda Amaze and the Honda City are offered with an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which is compatible with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The second-generation Honda Amaze was equipped with a smaller 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, but with the new generation model, the sedan gets a bigger display.

A 7.0-inch semi-digital instrument cluster

The previous-generation Honda Amaze featured analogue dials with a multi-info display in its instrument cluster. However, the new-generation Honda Amaze gets a 7.0-inch semi-digital instrument cluster. It is the same unit also offered in the Honda City, which offers additional vehicle information along with customisation.

Wireless phone charger

The 2024 Honda Amaze gets a wireless phone charger, which, along with USB ports, offers additional convenience to occupants. Both the Honda City and the new Honda Amaze boast additional 12V power sockets in the front and rear seating rows.

