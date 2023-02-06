Lamborghini Invencible and Autentica are one-off tributes to V12 engine

When we talk about Lamborghini cars, the company's legendary V12 engine demands a special mention. With the tightening emission norms and growing focus on electrification, the mammoth V12 engine is looking at the end of its life. However, the Italian supercar marquee is leaving no stone unturned to pay its tribute to the legendary power mill. The latest in its series of attempts to bid adieu to the V12 in style are two one-off models - Invencible and Autentica, which come in coupe and roadster guise, respectively.

The Lamborghini Invencible and Autentica are built on the long-lasting Aventador platform, which premiered 12 years ago with the original LP 700-4. Interestingly, these two models debuted at a time when the automotive world had been thinking that the Ultimae would be the last from the brand to have a pure V12 under the hood.

Both the Invencible and Autentica come as a blend of the carmaker's past models. They feature the styling cues derived from several V12-powered mean machines, including the Reventon, which was a limited-run special edition based on the Murcielago but gave a preview of the Aventador. The automaker also claims that the latest one-off models with V12 come influenced by Veneo, which was the wildest looking Lamborghini Aventador derivative ever made. The hood of the duo looks similar to the Essenza SCV12, a track-only mean machine with a 6.5-litre V12 engine tuned to churn out 818 hp of peak power.

Both the coupe and the roadster get rear wing that reminds us of the Gallardo-based Sesto Elemento. The supercars come with a full carbon fibre body that features Lamborghini's traditional hexagonal theme. The Invencible is finished in Rosso Efesto, while the Autenteica sports a Grigio Titans theme. Inside their cockpits, both the cars get minimalist dashboards sans any infotainment system and feature 3D-printed air vents.

Lamborghini has not revealed the performance details of these two models, but expect them to sprint 0-100 kmph in 2.8 seconds at a top speed of around 355 kmph, which is similar to the Ultimae.

