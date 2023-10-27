Top five turbocharged petrol cars in India under 15 lakh

Turbocharged engines are suddenly finding an increasing footprint in mass-market models. It's not a novelty in the Indian car market anymore, where turbocharged motors used to be offered with premium cars. Nowadays, almost all the car manufacturers in the country's mass market segment are offering turbocharged engines across different segments. This trend was started in 2014 by the Ford EcoSport, which was launched with a 1.0-litre turbo Ecoboost engine. Now, other automakers have followed suit.

Downsizing the engines in favour of turbocharged technology has become quite a trend. Over the last few years, the Indian car market has witnessed an influx of turbocharged petrol engine-powered cars. What was started by Ford has been adopted by Kia, Hyundai, Nissan etc. The turbocharged engines are smaller in size but more potent than their non-turbo counterparts. This ensures better performance for the respective cars.

Here's a list of the top five cars in India under ₹20 lakh across different segments that come powered by 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engines.