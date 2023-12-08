Lamborghini has unveiled Revuelto Opera Unica one-off supercar

Published Dec 08, 2023

It comes as an exclusively hand-painted Lamborghini Revuelto

It comes as a special edition model celebrating Lamborghini's 60th anniversary 

Revuelto Opera Unica dons an exterior paintwork that took 435 hours, while interior took 220 hours to be customised

The supercar sports Purple and Black along with streaks of Red, Blue and other shades

The design remains same though

The car broke cover at Art Basel Miami Beach 2023 and looks like a colourful palette n four wheels promising insane power

Also, it comes following the Huracan Sterrato Opera Unica that broke cover earlier this year

Inside its cockpit, the car features special colour theme in sync with exterior at various places like start/stop button cover, centre console, dashboard, door trims etc

The seats and door trims gets prominent colour threads

Otherwise, the layout and seats inside the cockpit look same as the standard model

Powering the supercar is the same hybrid powertrain combining a V12 engine and three electric motors promising same specifications
