It comes as an exclusively hand-painted Lamborghini Revuelto
It comes as a special edition model celebrating Lamborghini's 60th anniversary
Revuelto Opera Unica dons an exterior paintwork that took 435 hours, while interior took 220 hours to be customised
The supercar sports Purple and Black along with streaks of Red, Blue and other shades
The design remains same though
The car broke cover at Art Basel Miami Beach 2023 and looks like a colourful palette n four wheels promising insane power
Also, it comes following the Huracan Sterrato Opera Unica that broke cover earlier this year
Inside its cockpit, the car features special colour theme in sync with exterior at various places like start/stop button cover, centre console, dashboard, door trims etc
The seats and door trims gets prominent colour threads
Otherwise, the layout and seats inside the cockpit look same as the standard model
Powering the supercar is the same hybrid powertrain combining a V12 engine and three electric motors promising same specifications