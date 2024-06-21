Want a family SUV without compromising on performance? You should see our list

Safety and practicality in vehicles often come at the cost of power and performance. But is it strictly necessary for it to be so? There are plenty of auto enthusiasts who find themselves asking the same question when choosing a car for their family. Such a car has to be a practical investment that has a lot of safety features without missing out on engine performance. The car should feature abundant storage space and should be comfortable while providing a sporty touch when driving around town. No matter what the requirement may be, here is a concise list of such cars for enthusiasts with small families:

1 Tata Harrier Engine 1,956 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details Priced at ₹15.49 - 26.44 Lakhs for the combustion variant, the Tata Harrier was awarded a five-star safety rating from the Global New Car Assessment Programme (Global NCAP). The mid-size SUV comes with seven airbags, a 360-degree camera, and an Electronic Stability Program. The Harrier is offered with the Kryotec 2.0-litre diesel engine from the previous generation and a choice between a six-speed manual or an automatic transmission. The diesel engine can get attractively loud at the higher rpms and produces an output of 167 bhp and 350 Nm of torque.

2 Volkswagen Taigun/Skoda Kushaq Engine 999 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details Priced between ₹11.7-20 lakh, the Taigun and Kushaq are mid-size SUVs whose platforms are shared between Volkswagen and Skoda. The cars have good safety features such as six airbags and Multi-Collision brakes but also pack a decent amount of grunt under their hood. While they get two engine options, the 1.5-litre TSI engine delivers 148 bhp and 250 Nm of torque and is likely to be the trim of choice for petrolheads. The Taigun and Kushaq were awarded a five-star rating from the Global NCAP. The SUVs come with plenty of storage space and plush seats that allow for a comfortable ride.

3 Hyundai Creta N Line Engine 1,482 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details Priced between ₹16.82 - 20.45 Lakh, the Hyundai Creta N Line is offered as the sportier version of the standard Creta. The mid-size SUV brings a slew of cosmetic upgrades, such as red accents all around the cabin and exterior, and minor changes to the suspension and steering. The Creta N Line is offered with the new 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine that was introduced to the model early this year. Significantly, the N Line is the only Creta that gets this turbo-petrol engine mated to a six-speed manual transmission. The Creta N Line is equipped with Hyundai SmartSense-Level 2 Advanced Driver-Assistance System (ADAS) and additionally features hill-start assist and an ESC.

4 Tata Nexon Engine 1,199 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details While the first-gen Tata Nexon was the first Indian car to get a five-star Global NCAP rating back in 2018, the current iteration brings it back with more updated features. The 2023 Tata Nexon is offered with a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine as well as a 1.5-litre diesel unit with varying transmission options between the two. The SUV comes with six airbags as standard, electronic stability control (ESC), hill-assist, and a 360-degree camera. The Nexon runs stable at high speeds while maintaining a strong mid-range performance which is perfect for city driving. The Tata Nexon is priced between ₹8.0 - 15.8 Lakh.

5 Hyundai Venue N Line Engine 998 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details Priced between ₹12.16 - 13.3 Lakh, the Venue N Line is Hyundai’s upgrade for the standard Venue. In similar fashion as that of the Creta N Line, the Venue gets cosmetic upgrades over its predecessor. There are red accents stretching all around the cabin and the exterior of the car. It is offered with the same 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine as that of the standard Venue, but Hyundai has tuned its suspension to a firmer degree which makes the car feel planted when going through high-speed corners. The car is offered solely with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and comes with new disc brakes in the rear.

