HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Kia Syros Officially Unveiled In India, Gets Premium Features Like Adas. Bookings To Commence From January 3.

Kia Syros SUV, packed with features, makes global debut in India. Bookings from…

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Dec 2024, 13:37 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • The Kia Syros is the fifth SUV from the company in India and it competes in the sub-compact SUV space along with the Kia Sonet.
Kia Syros
Kia has unveiled the Syros in the Indian markets. It gets a boxy design under Kia's Design 2.0 philosophy and is one of the first India-made SUVs by the manufacturer. The Syros looks much like its elder brother the Kia EV9.
The rear of the car is particularly interesting in terms of design. It features a high-mounted corner DRL and stop lamp and a second tail lamp is placed lower down which houses the turn signals and the reversing lights. There is black cladding flanking the boot door and the rear glass pane is almost flat.
The headlamps of the car have a L-shaped design and house the LED DRLs as well as the projector LEDs. There isn't any connected styling seen here but there is a black strip at the edge of the hood of this SUV which merges into both sides of the SUV. The alloy wheels get a 17-inch size and a dual-tone treatment.
On the inside, the Syros has a dual-tone interior and a twin-spoke steering. Behind the steering wheel is a 30-inch trinity panoramic dual-screen setup which acts as the driver's display as well as the infotainment system. The infotainment system comes equipped with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and the Syros also gets an ADAS Level 2 suite. 
View all Images
The bookings for the Kia Syros will commence from January 3, while the deliveries are planned from February 2025
Kia has unveiled the Syros in the Indian markets. It gets a boxy design under Kia's Design 2.0 philosophy and is one of the first India-made SUVs by the manufacturer. The Syros looks much like its elder brother the Kia EV9.
1/6
Kia has unveiled the Syros in the Indian markets. It gets a boxy design under Kia's Design 2.0 philosophy and is one of the first India-made SUVs by the manufacturer. The Syros looks much like its elder brother the Kia EV9.
2/6
The rear of the car is particularly interesting in terms of design. It features a high-mounted corner DRL and stop lamp and a second tail lamp is placed lower down which houses the turn signals and the reversing lights. There is black cladding flanking the boot door and the rear glass pane is almost flat.
3/6
The rear of the car is particularly interesting in terms of design. It features a high-mounted corner DRL and stop lamp and a second tail lamp is placed lower down which houses the turn signals and the reversing lights. There is black cladding flanking the boot door and the rear glass pane is almost flat.
The headlamps of the car have a L-shaped design and house the LED DRLs as well as the projector LEDs. There isn't any connected styling seen here but there is a black strip at the edge of the hood of this SUV which merges into both sides of the SUV. The alloy wheels get a 17-inch size and a dual-tone treatment.
4/6
The headlamps of the car have a L-shaped design and house the LED DRLs as well as the projector LEDs. There isn't any connected styling seen here but there is a black strip at the edge of the hood of this SUV which merges into both sides of the SUV. The alloy wheels get a 17-inch size and a dual-tone treatment.
On the inside, the Syros has a dual-tone interior and a twin-spoke steering. Behind the steering wheel is a 30-inch trinity panoramic dual-screen setup which acts as the driver's display as well as the infotainment system. The infotainment system comes equipped with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and the Syros also gets an ADAS Level 2 suite. 
5/6
On the inside, the Syros has a dual-tone interior and a twin-spoke steering. Behind the steering wheel is a 30-inch trinity panoramic dual-screen setup which acts as the driver's display as well as the infotainment system. The infotainment system comes equipped with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and the Syros also gets an ADAS Level 2 suite. 
6/6

The Kia Syros has officially been unveiled in India, and will make its way to the global market. The bookings for the SUV will commence from January 3, 2025, while the deliveries are planned from February 2025. Being the fifth SUV in Kia India’s portfolio, the Syros is termed as ‘a new species of SUV’, by the carmaker.

Interestingly, the Syros competes in the sub-compact SUV segment where Kia Sonet is already present along with other models like the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue and Skoda Kylaq. However, with the Syros, Kia aims to target a younger and premium set of customers over the Sonet.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Kia Syros (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kia Syros
Engine Icon1493 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 10 - 15 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Kia Sorento (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kia Sorento
Engine Icon3298.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Kia Sportage (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kia Sportage
Engine Icon1999 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 25 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Kia Clavis (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kia Clavis
Engine Icon1199 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 6 - 10 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Kia Ev9 (HT Auto photo)
Kia EV9
BatteryCapacity Icon99.8 kWh Range Icon561 km
₹ 1.30 Cr
Compare
Kia Ev3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kia EV3
BatteryCapacity Icon81.4 kWh Range Icon600 km
₹ 20 - 25 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched

Furthermore, to differentiate between the Sonet and the Syros, Kia has gone for a very different styling than the former, however, the dimensions remain pretty identical between the two barring the wheelbase. Kia stated that one of the core focuses of the Syros was to maximise comfort.

Also Read : Kia Syros SUV to be next big launch in India. How it aims to carve a niche

Kia Syros: Design

While the dimensions between the Kia Syros and the Sonet remain quite identical, the design differs a lot. The Syros is the first India-made SUV by Kia to feature the company’s Design 2.0 philosophy under its Kia 2.0 strategy. The design language first features with the Kia EV9 which was launched earlier this year.

Watch: Kia has unveiled the Syros SUV in India. Bookings starts on January 3. What you think of the design

At the front, the Syros gets vertical LED DRLs along with a chunky front bumper and a butch face. While at the side, it gets an RV-like flat roof line, flush door handles and 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. Meanwhile, at the rear, the Syros comes with wrap-around L-shaped LED taillights which are mounted high and connected to the roofline.

Kia Syros: Features

Besides the design language, the Syros also differs in terms of features list when compared to the Kia Sonet. Kia is pitching the Syros to a more premium set of customers, and for that the Syros gets many of the features carried from the Kia Seltos, which sits a segment above.

The Kia Syros gets loads of premium features such as ventilated seats, ADAS and more
The Kia Syros gets loads of premium features such as ventilated seats, ADAS and more

The Kia Syros gets a 30-inch trinity panoramic dual-screen setup with a touchscreen infotainment system and a digital driver's display. Interestingly, the infotainment system gets wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support. Additionally, the Syros’ cabin also features ventilated seats (both front and rear),sliding and reclining second row of seats, push button to start/stop the engine, a 360-degree parking camera, a wireless charger, twin USB C ports, front parking sensors and a panoramic sunroof.

Also Read : Kia Syros teased yet again, more details revealed. Here's what it gets

Meanwhile, in terms of safety, the Syros gets Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) level 2 technology. The vehicle comes with 16 advanced adaptive features, including lane keep assist. It further gets hill start assist, electronic stability control, six airbags and more.

Kia Syros: Specifications

The Kia Syros will be available in both petrol and diesel powertrains. The petrol variants of the Syros will feature the 1.0 litre three-cylinder turbo petrol engine, found in the Sonet Turbo variants. However, unlike the Sonet, the turbo petrol will get paired with a six-speed manual transmission along with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The engine produces 118 bhp and 172 Nm of peak torque output.

Meanwhile, the diesel variants of the Syros will be powered by the 1.5-litre diesel engine that powers Sonet, Seltos and the Kia Carens. In the Syros, the diesel mill produces 116 bhp of maximum power and 250 Nm of peak torque. The engine gets paired with either a six-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed torque converter automatic.

Kia Syros
The Kia Syros will get two engine options - 1.0L three cylinder turbo petrol engine and 1.5L diesel engine
Kia Syros
The Kia Syros will get two engine options - 1.0L three cylinder turbo petrol engine and 1.5L diesel engine

Kia Syros: Rivals

Kia is placing the Syros very uniquely. The Kia Syros is positioned between the Seltos and the Sonet, where no other SUV is currently present. This means that the Syros will target the customers looking for the higher trim levels of other sub-compact SUVs, or the customers looking for the entry-level variants of the compact SUVs like the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Honda Elevate, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and more.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 19 Dec 2024, 12:38 PM IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.