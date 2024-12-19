Kia Syros SUV, packed with features, makes global debut in India. Bookings from…

The Kia Syros has officially been unveiled in India, and will make its way to the global market. The bookings for the SUV will commence from January 3, 2025, while the deliveries are planned from February 2025. Being the fifth SUV in Kia India’s portfolio, the Syros is termed as ‘a new species of SUV’, by the carmaker.

Interestingly, the Syros competes in the sub-compact SUV segment where Kia Sonet is already present along with other models like the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue and Skoda Kylaq. However, with the Syros, Kia aims to target a younger and premium set of customers over the Sonet.

Furthermore, to differentiate between the Sonet and the Syros, Kia has gone for a very different styling than the former, however, the dimensions remain pretty identical between the two barring the wheelbase. Kia stated that one of the core focuses of the Syros was to maximise comfort.

Kia Syros: Design

While the dimensions between the Kia Syros and the Sonet remain quite identical, the design differs a lot. The Syros is the first India-made SUV by Kia to feature the company’s Design 2.0 philosophy under its Kia 2.0 strategy. The design language first features with the Kia EV9 which was launched earlier this year.

At the front, the Syros gets vertical LED DRLs along with a chunky front bumper and a butch face. While at the side, it gets an RV-like flat roof line, flush door handles and 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. Meanwhile, at the rear, the Syros comes with wrap-around L-shaped LED taillights which are mounted high and connected to the roofline.

Kia Syros: Features

Besides the design language, the Syros also differs in terms of features list when compared to the Kia Sonet. Kia is pitching the Syros to a more premium set of customers, and for that the Syros gets many of the features carried from the Kia Seltos, which sits a segment above.

The Kia Syros gets loads of premium features such as ventilated seats, ADAS and more

The Kia Syros gets a 30-inch trinity panoramic dual-screen setup with a touchscreen infotainment system and a digital driver's display. Interestingly, the infotainment system gets wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support. Additionally, the Syros’ cabin also features ventilated seats (both front and rear),sliding and reclining second row of seats, push button to start/stop the engine, a 360-degree parking camera, a wireless charger, twin USB C ports, front parking sensors and a panoramic sunroof.

Meanwhile, in terms of safety, the Syros gets Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) level 2 technology. The vehicle comes with 16 advanced adaptive features, including lane keep assist. It further gets hill start assist, electronic stability control, six airbags and more.

Kia Syros: Specifications

The Kia Syros will be available in both petrol and diesel powertrains. The petrol variants of the Syros will feature the 1.0 litre three-cylinder turbo petrol engine, found in the Sonet Turbo variants. However, unlike the Sonet, the turbo petrol will get paired with a six-speed manual transmission along with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The engine produces 118 bhp and 172 Nm of peak torque output.

Meanwhile, the diesel variants of the Syros will be powered by the 1.5-litre diesel engine that powers Sonet, Seltos and the Kia Carens. In the Syros, the diesel mill produces 116 bhp of maximum power and 250 Nm of peak torque. The engine gets paired with either a six-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed torque converter automatic.

The Kia Syros will get two engine options - 1.0L three cylinder turbo petrol engine and 1.5L diesel engine

Kia Syros: Rivals

Kia is placing the Syros very uniquely. The Kia Syros is positioned between the Seltos and the Sonet, where no other SUV is currently present. This means that the Syros will target the customers looking for the higher trim levels of other sub-compact SUVs, or the customers looking for the entry-level variants of the compact SUVs like the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Honda Elevate, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and more.

