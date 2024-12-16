Kia Syros to make its global debut this week. Here's what we know so far

Kia India is all set to introduce the fourth SUV to its lineup with the launch of the Syros. The Kia Syros will be launched on December 19. Interestingly, Syros will be quite a unique proposition for the Indian market not just because of its shape, but its position as well. In fact, Kia India terms the Syros as ‘a new species of SUV’.

The Kia Syros will be slotted in between the Kia Sonet and the Seltos, where no other product is currently being offered. Kia is expected to load the

Kia has been revealing some of the features of the upcoming Syros for quite some time now. The most-recent teaser confirms that the Kia Syros will come with a push button to start/stop the engine, a 360-degree parking camera, a wireless charger, twin USB C ports and a panoramic sunroof. There will be terrain modes and ambient lights on offer as well.

Other key features of the Kia Syros as revealed by the company include a dual-screen setup with a touchscreen infotainment system and a digital driver's display, ventilated seats and ISOFIX child seat mounts. The infotainment system will get wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support. There is a possibility that Syros might also get an Advanced Driver Assistance System and connected car technology.

Kia Syros: Design

While the positioning of the Kia Syros is unique, the design too will be very different from what SUVs in the segment currently look like. The Syros will be the first India-made SUV by Kia to feature the company’s Design 2.0 philosophy under its Kia 2.0 strategy.

The primary sketches of the Kia Syros reveal that the SUV will feature a unique shape that is unlike any other SUV in the market currently. At the front, the Kia Syros’ is very much inspired by the EV9 which was launched earlier in the year. The sketches reveal that the Syros will have an RV-inspired design like the Carens, while still retaining SUV characteristics.

Kia India has further revealed that the Syros will get vertical LED DRLs. Additionally, new teasers hint at a chunky front bumper and a butch face of the Syros, quite different from any other models on offer from Kia in India. At the rear, the SUV will come with wrap-around L-shaped LED taillights which are mounted high and connected to the roofline.

Kia Syros: Specs

The Kia Syros will make use of the same engines as present in the Kia Sonet. These include a 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine which produces 118 bhp of maximum power and 172 Nm of peak torque output and a 1.5-litre diesel engine tuned for 116 bhp of maximum power and 250 Nm of peak torque.

Gearbox options for these engines will include a 6-speed manual transmission, a 6-speed torque converter automatic or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. It is also likely that a 6-speed iMT gearbox will also be offered.

Kia Syros: Rivals

Currently, the Kia Sonet is the entry-level SUV for the company, which competes in the sub-compact SUV segment, while the Kia Seltos rivals compact SUVs like the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and others. The Kia Syros is expected to slot between the Sonet and the Seltos, making it a uniquely placed product in the market.

With the Syros, Kia plans to target a more premium audience than the Sonet. This means that the Kia Syros, while having sub-compact SUV dimensions, is expected to get loads of premium features. It will be going against sub-4 metre SUVs like Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue and the upcoming Skoda Kylaq.

