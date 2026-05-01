Kia grows by 15.5 per cent with 27,286 unit sales in April 2026

South Korean automaker Kia announced its highest-ever sales for April since its inception, with a total sales of 27,286 units, a 15.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth, over 23,623 units sold in April 2025. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the company recorded sales of 1,11,611 units, compared to 99,199 units in the same period last year, growing by 12.51 per cent.

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According to the company, the Seltos continues to anchor volumes with strong market acceptance. Notably, both Seltos and Sonet crossed the 10,000-unit mark during the month, with the Sonet remaining a key contributor in the compact SUV segment. Additionally, the company stated that the Kia Carens continues to bolster the brand's presence in the family vehicle segment, while the Clavis models, available in both internal combustion and electric variants, introduce high-end elements like GT-Line and X-Line trims, panoramic sunroofs, and a six-seater configuration with captain chairs. The 2026 Kia Syros further bolsters the manufacturer's lineup by offering a premium experience with a rugged SUV design, a broader selection of trims, and increased availability of automatic gearboxes, specifically across its diesel range.

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Moreover, the company achieved a 1.5 million domestic sales milestone in the seven years of its India operations. As per the company, the Kia Seltos continues to be the cornerstone of the brand’s success, contributing to over 41 per cent of total sales. The Kia Sonet, with a 36 per cent share, has strengthened Kia’s reach in the compact SUV space, while the Kia Carens line-up, accounting for 20 per cent, has carved a niche as a versatile family mover.

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Commenting on the performance, Atul Sood, Senior Vice-President, Sales and Marketing, Kia India said, “Our highest-ever April performance builds on the steady growth we have seen over the past several months. This momentum is being led by the new Kia Seltos, with Sonet and Carens, along with Clavis continuing to strengthen our presence across key segments through ongoing enhancements. The expansion of our service network further reflects our focus on improving accessibility and delivering a seamless ownership experience to customers."

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