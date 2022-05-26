Kia EV6 bookings open today. Key things to know before you buy one

Kia EV6 will be the Korean carmaker's first electric car in India. Kia India will launch the EV6 electric crossover on June 2. It claims to offer range of more than 500 kms.

Kia India has opened the bookings for the EV6 electric crossover. Interested customers can book the Kia EV6 against a token amount of ₹3 lakh. Bookings can be done exclusively through 15 select Kia showrooms spread across India. One can also head to Kia India's official website to book the electric car online. Kia India will officially launch the EV6 electric crossover in the country early next month, on June 2.

Kia EV6 is the first electric car to be offered by the Korean carmaker which, until now, has offered SUVs and MPVs in the Indian market. The EV6 will join Kia's fleet of Seltos, Sonet, Carnival and Carens. Kia India will drive in the EV6 through the Completely Built Unit or CBU route to the country. As of now, the carmaker has not shared any plans to manufacture or assemble the EV6 locally. That is probably one of the biggest reasons why Kia has decided to limit the number of EV6 it will sell in the first phase. The carmaker will offer only 100 units of the EV6 at start.

Tae-Jin Park, Managing Director and CEO at Kia India, said, "The Indian automotive industry is transforming, and Kia is at the forefront of this transformation. Time and again, we have proven it through our world-class products and services that cater to not just to the unmet but also the unfelt needs of Indians. The introduction of EV6 in the country reiterates the same."

Kia EV6, which is considered to be a technical cousin of Hyundai's upcoming Ioniq 5 electric car, shares the Hyundai Group's dedicated EV platform called Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). Packed with a 77.4 kWh battery pack, the Kia EV6 claims to offer a range of 528 kms on a single charge, which is certified by WLTP.

Kia will offer the EV6 in two variants - GT and GT-Line AWD. While the RWD version can churn out maximum output of 229 hp and 350 Nm of torque, the AWD version is more powerful with 347 hp of maximum power and peak torque of 605 Nm. The EV6 is capable of sprinting from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.5 seconds and has its top speed electronically-limited to 192 kmph.

Kia EV6 will be one of the first electric cars to be launched this year. It is expected to lock horns with the likes of upcoming Volvo XC40 Recharge, Hyundai Ioniq 5 among others. Expect the price of the Kia EV6 to be north of ₹60 lakh (ex-showroom).

