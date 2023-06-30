Telugu actor Nagarjuna adds Kia EV6 electric SUV as his latest car in garage

Popular Telugu actor Nagarjuna and his wife Amala Akkineni has added Kia EV6 electric SUV as the latest collection in their garage. The couple was clicked posing with the brand new EV at their residence in Hyderabad where they took delivery of the white-coloured Kia EV6 recently. The Kia dealership at Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad shared the image on its social media handle earlier this week. EV6 electric SUV is the flagship electric vehicle from the Korean auto giant which was launched in India in May last year.

Nagarjuna is among very few actors who have bought the Kia EV6. Among others who own the electric SUV is Malayalam actor Mohanlal. Mahendra Singh Dhoni, former captain of the Indian cricket team, also bought the Kia EV6 recently.

Kia offers the EV6 in India in two variants - the GT Line and the GT Line AWD. The starting price for the EV6 in India is ₹60.95 lakh (ex-showroom) while the higher variant will cost ₹65.95 lakh (ex-showroom). The EV6 is the technical cousin of Hyundai Motor's Ioniq 5 electric SUV which had launched earlier this year. Both the electric cars are based on the same Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) platform co-developed by the two Korean auto giants.

The EV6 has an ARAI-claimed range of 708 km. The 77.4 kWh battery pack can be charged from 0-80 per cent in 18 minutes using a 350 kW DC fast charger. The home charger takes around 36 hours to charge the battery. EV6 also comes with vehicle-to-load (V2L) that can be used to run electric appliances or to charge another vehicle as well.

Watch: Kia EV6: Track Test Review

In terms of performance, the Kia EV6 is one of the most powerful electric cars in India. The electric motor in the GT Line AWD variant is capable of generating 325 PS of power and 605 Nm of peak torque. The EV can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in just 5.2 seconds.

Kia EV6 also comes loaded with features. It gets a large 12.3-inch curved display which houses both infotainment screen and driver display, Head-Up Display, zero gravity seats made of sustainable material, Vehicle-to-load feature which helps it to power other appliances or electric vehicles among others. The electric SUV also offers Advanced Driver Assistant System (ADAS) technology besides other safety features.

