Kia Seltos facelift, rival to Creta, teased with new dual-screen and new look

Kia India has teased the upcoming new generation Seltos SUV ahead of its launch on July 4. The Korean auto giant showcased the interior looks and the updated front face of the SUV in its latest teaser. The Seltos SUV, which will take on the likes of Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara among other compact SUVs, gets the first major facelift since it was introduced for the Indian markets back in 2019. Seltos has been driving sales for Kia in India for the past four years.

The new teaser video shows several changes the Seltos facelift SUV will offer when launched. Kia has revealed the interior of the SUV, particularly the dashboard look and part of the centre console. It shows that the new generation Kia Seltos will get a large dual screen setup which will act as both infotainment screen, measuring 10.25 inches, as well as driver display digitally. The steering wheel remains similar with mounted controls, while the centre console holds multiple buttons for other key functions like climate control.

The teaser also offers a glimpse of the new look of Seltos 2023 SUV. The video shows the new redesigned grille of the SUV, similar to what it offers in the global markets. The LED headlight setup is also new as well as the skid plate on the bumper. Besides these, the new Seltos will also have a revised taillight design as well as the tailgate. The profile will remain largely the same barring the new alloy wheels on the SUV.

The biggest change in the Seltos SUV is likely to be the introduction of Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS). The SUV is expected to get features like blindspot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), lane-keep assist and more. Among other safety features, the SUV will come with six airbags, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Electronic Stability Control (ESC), VSM, Hill Assist, Brake Assist, ABS with EBD and more.

Under the hood, Kia will offer the new Seltos with three engine options. There will be the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol with manual and iMT gearbox options. Kia is also expected to include the new 1.5-litre turbo petrol that made its debut on Kia Carens. There will also be a 1.5-litre turbo diesel with manual and automatic transmissions.

Kia has unofficially started the bookings for Seltos SUV for an amount of ₹25,000 at the dealership level.

