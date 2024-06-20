Kia Carens facelift spotted testing ahead of launch, is inspired by EV6

Kia is preparing to launch the facelifted version of the Carens in the Indian market. The MPV has been spotted a few times on the Indian roads. Recently, the Carens facelifted was spotted in Sissu where the manufacturer is probably performing high-altitude testing before they launch the vehicle. It can be expected that the Carens facelift will land in the dealerships before 2024 ends.

The 2024 Kia Carens will come with some significant changes to the exterior. So, there would be a new set of headlamps in the front which does look quite similar to the one found on the recently unveiled EV3. Kia would be using LED units. On the sides, there would be a new set of alloy wheels. At the rear, there would be revised LED tail lamps. There would be revised bumpers in the front and rear as well.

Kia Carens interior updates

Although interior details remain under wraps, the facelifted Carens is expected to retain the current model's layout, offering six- and seven-seat configurations. However, updates to the features list and the introduction of new fabrics and materials for the dashboard and upholstery are anticipated, aiming to enhance the cabin's comfort and appeal.

Kia Carens specifications

Under the hood, the Carens facelift is expected to continue offering the current engine lineup. This includes the 113 bhp, 1.5-litre petrol engine; the 158 bhp, 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine; and the 113 bhp, 1.5-litre diesel engine. The naturally aspirated petrol engine comes with a standard manual gearbox, while the turbo-petrol unit offers 6-speed iMT and 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox options. The diesel variant provides three transmission choices: manual, iMT, and a 6-speed torque converter automatic.

Once launched the Kia Carens facelift will be going against the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Maruti Suzuki XL6 and Mahindra Marazzo.

Upcoming Cars in India

The X-Line version of the Carens, first launched in October last year, has also received enhancements. New features exclusive to this trim include a dash cam and voice commands for controlling all windows. Additionally, Kia has introduced a seven-seat configuration for the X-Line, previously available only with six seats, providing more flexibility for buyers.

