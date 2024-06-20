HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Kia Carens Facelift Spotted Testing Ahead Of Launch, Is Inspired By Ev6

Kia Carens facelift spotted testing ahead of launch, is inspired by EV6

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 Jun 2024, 11:54 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Kia Carens will only get feature additions and cosmetic changes. It would mechanically stay the same.
2024 Kia Carens
The 2024 Kia Carens will get some major exterior changes. (Instagram/ 1_solo_biker)
2024 Kia Carens
The 2024 Kia Carens will get some major exterior changes.

Kia is preparing to launch the facelifted version of the Carens in the Indian market. The MPV has been spotted a few times on the Indian roads. Recently, the Carens facelifted was spotted in Sissu where the manufacturer is probably performing high-altitude testing before they launch the vehicle. It can be expected that the Carens facelift will land in the dealerships before 2024 ends.

The 2024 Kia Carens will come with some significant changes to the exterior. So, there would be a new set of headlamps in the front which does look quite similar to the one found on the recently unveiled EV3. Kia would be using LED units. On the sides, there would be a new set of alloy wheels. At the rear, there would be revised LED tail lamps. There would be revised bumpers in the front and rear as well.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Kia Carens (HT Auto photo)
Kia Carens
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 8.99 - 16.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Stargazer (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Stargazer
Engine Icon1493 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 10 Lakhs
View Details
Kia Carnival 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kia Carnival 2024
Engine Icon2199.0 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 35 - 39 Lakhs
View Details
Kia Sportage (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kia Sportage
Engine Icon1999.0 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 25 Lakhs
View Details
Kia Sorento (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kia Sorento
Engine Icon3298.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs
View Details
Mahindra Xuv 3xo (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 7.49 - 15.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Kia Carens interior updates

Although interior details remain under wraps, the facelifted Carens is expected to retain the current model's layout, offering six- and seven-seat configurations. However, updates to the features list and the introduction of new fabrics and materials for the dashboard and upholstery are anticipated, aiming to enhance the cabin's comfort and appeal.

Kia Carens specifications

Under the hood, the Carens facelift is expected to continue offering the current engine lineup. This includes the 113 bhp, 1.5-litre petrol engine; the 158 bhp, 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine; and the 113 bhp, 1.5-litre diesel engine. The naturally aspirated petrol engine comes with a standard manual gearbox, while the turbo-petrol unit offers 6-speed iMT and 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox options. The diesel variant provides three transmission choices: manual, iMT, and a 6-speed torque converter automatic.

Once launched the Kia Carens facelift will be going against the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Maruti Suzuki XL6 and Mahindra Marazzo.

Upcoming Cars in India

The X-Line version of the Carens, first launched in October last year, has also received enhancements. New features exclusive to this trim include a dash cam and voice commands for controlling all windows. Additionally, Kia has introduced a seven-seat configuration for the X-Line, previously available only with six seats, providing more flexibility for buyers.

First Published Date: 20 Jun 2024, 10:08 AM IST
TAGS: EV3 Carens Kia Carens Kia India

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.