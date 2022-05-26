HT Auto
In pics: Kia EV6 all set to land in India. Check out track-side clicks

Kia EV6 is the flagship product from the company and will be offered in GT-Line with FWD and with AWD both.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 26 May 2022, 10:51 AM
Kia India is all set to drive in its EV6 electric car to the country come June 2. While it is expected to carry a hefty price tag considering it comes via the import route, the EV6 is a great show of intent and could mount a challenge to EVs from luxury car makers.
The EV6 is the first of seven all-electric models planned by Kia for the global markets. Based on the e-GMP structure which is dedicated for EVs, this particular model has already been launched in several global markets and was recently adjudged as 2022 Car of the Year.
The Kia EV6 in India will be offered in two broad variants - one with FWD and the other with AWD. Depending on which variant one opts for, the EV6 will have a single or dual-motor set up. In the FWD, the Kia EV6 offers 229 Ps and 350 Nm of torque but in the AWD, the power and torque figures go up up 325 Ps and 605 Nm.
Kia EV6 has a certified range of over 500 kms and supports fast charge input. At its core is a 77.4 kWh Lithium-ion battery.
Kia EV6 is quite stylish to look at even when standing still. It is a crossover utility vehicle and measures 4,695 mm in length, has a width of 1,890 mm and is 1,550 mm tall. The EV6 also has a wheelbase of 2,900 mm and the ground clearance of the India-spec model has been increased to a little over 170 mm.
While there is minimal use of chrome, Kia designers have given the EV6 sharp proportions and there are plenty of LED lights around the EV to give it an appealing look. The EV stands on 19-inch alloy wheels.
The cabin of the EV6 is packed with premium features, a list that's dominated by a 12.3-inch main touchscreen which seamlessly blends with another 12.3-inch driver display unit for an elongated curved display.
The floating center console looks very modern and under it is an open storage space.
The materials used inside the Kia EV6 comes mostly from sustainable sources and while the front seats offer memory function and can recline in a zero gravity position, there is decent space for passengers at the back as well.
The power outlet inside the Kia EV6 can be used to operate a wide variety of electronic items.
There is more than 500 litres of boot space with the second-row seats up. This figure goes beyond 1,000 litres if these seats are folded flat.
There is additional storage space under the hood of the Kia EV6.
Kia will offer EV6 in five colour options - Moonscape, Snow White Pearl, Runway Red, Aurora Black Pearl, Vachat Blue.
First Published Date: 26 May 2022, 10:51 AM IST
TAGS: Kia Kia EV6 EV6 Kia India electric vehicle EV electric car
