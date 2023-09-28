With the launch of iX1, the BMW X1 SUV becomes the only luxury car in India to have petrol, diesel and electric powertrain
Priced at ₹66.90 lakh (ex-showroom), iX1 is already available for booking online, while deliveries are slated to commence in October
The bold-looking SUV carries signature BMW EV styling ethos and challenges rivals like Volvo XC40 Recharge and Kia EV6
It is powered by a 66.4 kWh battery pack paired with dual electric motors channelling power to all four wheels through Drive system
BMW claims that with just 10 minute's charge, the iX1 can run up to 120 km distance
It comes offering fast charging technology alongside the regular charging system
The BMW iX1 electric SUV promises up to 440 km range on a single charge, while the top speed for the car is 180 kmph
Inside the cabin, the iX1 gets host of features including ambient lighting massaging front seats, 12-speaker audio system etc
The most prominent feature is the BMW curved display combining the infotainment system and fully digital instrument cluster