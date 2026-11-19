Kia India has announced that the CNG variants of the Kia Carens Clavis and Kia Carens MPVs have sold more than 6,200 units in the country. The automaker has stated that the milestone has been achieved within two months of launch, reflecting growing customer acceptance of the automaker's factory-fitted CNG offerings. With the CNG variants, Kia expanded the Carens family's powertrain choices.

Kia India has dispatched over 6,200 Carens Clavis CNG and Carens CNG units since September 2026, with both models featuring factory-fitted CNG kits and prices starting at ₹ 12.12 lakh (ex-showroom).

While announcing this milestone, further enhancing the ownership proposition for the Kia Carens Clavis CNG and Carens CNG, the automaker has introduced an Assured Buyback Programme, offering an assured residual value of up to 75%, subject to applicable mileage limits and programme terms and conditions.

Commenting on the achievement, Atul Sood, Senior Vice President – Marketing & Sales, Kia India, said, “Crossing 6,200 wholesale units of the Carens Clavis CNG and Carens CNG is an encouraging achievement for Kia India and reflects the growing acceptance of our CNG offerings in the market. It emphasises the relevance of providing customers with multiple powertrain choices that address their evolving mobility needs. We remain committed to strengthening our portfolio with practical, value-led products that combine everyday usability, comfort and technology."

Both the Kia Carens and Carens Clavis are available with factory-fitted CNG kits. The Kia Carens CNG is offered in the Premium (O) variant, while the Carens Clavis CNG is available in HTE and HTE (O) trims. The Kia Carens CNG Premium (O) is priced at ₹12.12 lakh (ex-showroom), while the price for the Carens Clavis CNG variants starts at ₹12.39 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Kia Carens Clavis CNG is available in six- and seven-seater configurations. It gets a 26.62-inch dual panoramic display comprising two 12.25-inch HD screens, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, a four-way powered driver's seat and a Bose eight-speaker sound system. It also gets a 360-degree camera with Blind View Monitor, a one-touch tumble function for the second-row seats and Level 2 ADAS with 20 autonomous features.

Both the Carens CNG and Carens Clavis CNG come with a factory-fitted CNG kit with a 60-litre tank, CNG-specific engine calibration and modified suspension settings. The CNG fuel system also includes a dedicated fuel-change switch and a 4.2-inch colour TFT multi-information display with CNG distance-to-empty information.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: