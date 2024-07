Hyundai Motor India Limited has launched the new Exter CNG in the Indian market with dual-cylinder technology. It will be available in three variants - S, SX and Knight Edition. The price of the Exter Hy- CNG Duo starts at ₹8.50 lakh and goes up to ₹9.38 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. Hyundai Exter Hy- CNG Duo will be competing against Tata Punch CNG which also gets a dual-cylinder technology.