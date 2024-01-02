Hyundai Creta facelift revealed with new exterior and interior design

Hyundai will launch the new Creta SUV in India on January 16
Hyundai has teased the first look of the new Creta SUV, and it is different from the version that sells globally
The front face is updated with a new set of LED DRL and headlight units besides a new grille
At the rear, the new Creta will get connected LED taillights as was seen in spy shots earlier
Hyundai also teased the new-look interior of the upcoming Creta SUV which gets a new steering wheel setup
However, the biggest change inside is the new dashboard with a new dual screen setup and tweaked centre console
Hyundai has opened bookings for the new Creta for ₹25,000 ahead of its launch
The new Creta is offered with seven variants and choice of seven colour options, including a dual--tone option
Hyundai will offer the new Creta with three engine options and four gearbox choices