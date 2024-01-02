Hyundai Creta facelift revealed with new exterior and interior design

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By Sabyasachi Dasgupta
Published Jan 02, 2024

Hyundai will launch the new Creta SUV in India on January 16

Hyundai has teased the first look of the new Creta SUV, and it is different from the version that sells globally

The front face is updated with a new set of LED DRL and headlight units besides a new grille

At the rear, the new Creta will get connected LED taillights as was seen in spy shots earlier

Hyundai also teased the new-look interior of the upcoming Creta SUV which gets a new steering wheel setup

However, the biggest change inside is the new dashboard with a new dual screen setup and tweaked centre console

Hyundai has opened bookings for the new Creta for 25,000 ahead of its launch

The new Creta is offered with seven variants and choice of seven colour options, including a dual--tone option

Hyundai will offer the new Creta with three engine options and four gearbox choices
