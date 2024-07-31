HT Auto
Hyundai Exter Hy-CNG Duo starts reaching dealerships, deliveries to start soon

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 31 Jul 2024, 09:56 AM
  • Hyundai Exter CNG Hy-CNG Duo technology is offered in three variants - S, SX and Knight Edition.
Hyundai Exter SUV
Hyundai recently launched the Exter Hy-CNG Duo in the Indian market. The new version gets dual-cylinder technology which makes the vehicle more practical. The prices of the Exter Hy-CNG Duo start at 8.5 lakh ex-showroom. The vehicle has now started reaching dealerships, and the deliveries are expected to start soon.

The Exter Hy-CNG Duo comes with two 30-litre tanks instead of one 60-litre one. Because the tanks are smaller, they occupy less space which leaves some space for the luggage as well.

Hyundai Exter CNG: Specs

The Exter CNG is powered by the same 1.2-litre, four-cylinder naturally aspirated engine that puts out 82 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 114 Nm. The gearbox on duty is a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed AMT. While running on CNG, the power output falls to 69 bhp and 95 Nm. However, the CNG variant comes mated to a manual gearbox only.

Hyundai Exter CNG: Fuel efficiency

Hyundai claims a fuel efficiency figure of 19.4 kmpl for the manual gearbox and 19.2 kmpl for the AMT gearbox. The fuel efficiency figure for the CNG variants is 27.1 km/kg.

Hyundai Exter CNG: Features

The Exter Hy-CNG Duo is equipped with amenities like a Smart Electric Sunroof, LED DRLs and LED tail lamp, Fully Automatic Temperature Control (FATC), a 20.32 cm touchscreen infotainment system, and many other features. Moreover, this SUV showcases cutting-edge safety features including 6 airbags, TPMS Highline, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Hill-Start Assist Control (HAC), and numerous other safety enhancements.

First Published Date: 31 Jul 2024, 09:56 AM IST

