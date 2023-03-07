HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Hyundai Confirms Next Gen I10, I20 And I30. Details Here

Hyundai confirms next-gen i10, i20 and i30. Details here

Hyundai has confirmed that it is committed to all automobile market segments and will continue selling small cars. The South Korean auto manufacturer has confirmed that it will bring the next-generation iterations of the i10, i20 and i30, which remain some of the company's bestselling models for quite a long time. This comes despite the growing focus on crossovers and SUVs.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 07 Mar 2023, 14:49 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Hyundai aims to continue to sell small cars and will bring the next-generation i10, i20 and i30.
Hyundai aims to continue to sell small cars and will bring the next-generation i10, i20 and i30.
Hyundai aims to continue to sell small cars and will bring the next-generation i10, i20 and i30.
Hyundai aims to continue to sell small cars and will bring the next-generation i10, i20 and i30.

Hyundai's European chief Michael Cole has confirmed the plans for the next generation i10, i20 and i30. This confirmation comes at a time when most mainstream car brands are gradually abandoning their subcompact and compact cars in favour of crossovers and SUVs.

Also Read : Hyundai focuses big time on rural Indian market, will enhance product awareness

Cole told the British automotive publication Autocar UK that the company doesn't want to leave any customer group. "We're strategizing now about what comes beneath the Kona long-term. For now, the i10, i20, and i30 are all still in our plan, even for the next generation. We don't want to lose any customers. I don't want to walk away from any customer group. So we have to think about those i10, i20, i30 customers," he said.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Hyundai Grand I10 Nios (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Grand I10 Nios
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21 kmpl
₹5.19 - 8.52 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hyundai Grand I10 Nios Facelift (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Grand I10 Nios Facelift
1197 cc | Petrol | CNG | Manual
₹5.5 - 9 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Hyundai I20 N Line (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai I20 N Line
998 cc | Petrol | Clutchless Manual | 20.25 kmpl
₹9.84 - 11.9 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hyundai I20 (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai I20
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.35 kmpl
₹6.8 - 11.43 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Tigor (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.3 kmpl
₹5.39 - 7.82 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 24.35 kmpl
₹5.4 - 7.1 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

However, these small cars will inevitably need to be electrified to some extent to meet tightening emission norms. Sooner or later, these cars must be turned into EVs to sustain. In Europe, automakers must go all-electric by 2035, which is still 12 years away. Hence, Hyundai aims to bring next-generation iterations of the i10, i20 and i30 with an internal combustion engine.

The continent will adopt the Euro 7 emission norms later this decade. This puts the future of conventionally powered cars in Europe brink. Also, these stricter emission norms will ensure the cars will add a couple of thousands of euros to the sticker.

First Published Date: 07 Mar 2023, 14:49 PM IST
TAGS: Hyundai Hyundai i10 Hyundai i20 HYundai i30
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
23% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 307 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
26% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 740 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city