It's official! Hyundai Alcazar to launch in India on June 18. All details here

Hyundai Alcazar, the much-awaited three-row SUV from Hyundai, will officially launch in India on June 18. While Alcazar was showcased in camouflage in the month of April, the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic may have delayed the official launch. With restrictions being eased, the Alcazar is now ready to hit Indian roads and bookings were opened at ₹25,000 on Wednesday. (Full report here)

There is reason behind the buzz that Alcazar has created in the auto market and this is despite the ongoing lull in the auto industry at large. Based on the enormously successful Creta, Alcazar is looking at replicating the success enjoyed by its younger ( in terms of size) sibling. Hyundai states Alcazar has been tailor-made for Indian customers and the market here is where the vehicle is entering before anywhere else.