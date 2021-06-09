Hyundai Alcazar set for launch: Variants, cabin details, colour options revealed

Hyundai Alcazar will be offered with 2.0-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine options. Six-speed manual and six-speed automatic transmission options are available in both.
Alcazar from Hyundai will get two dual-tone colour options.
Hyundai is readying the Alcazar SUV for an India launch later this month and has opened bookings for the vehicle at ₹25,000. The bookings can be made at any of the company's dealerships in the country and on Hyundai's online car-buying platform.
Hyundai had previously given a glimpse at the camouflaged Alcazar without much details about cabin highlights or exterior design elements. It was previously confirmed that Alcazar would come with a 2.0-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine - both with six-speed manual and six-speed auto transmission options.
Now, however, the company has officially revealed all the details about Alcazar which includes variants, colour options, features and more. Here's taking an in-depth look at what Alcazar has on offer for prospective buyers:
Alcazar variants:
Alcazar is being offered in three broad variants - Prestige, Platimun and Signature - across petrol and diesel engines, and across six and seven-seat layouts.
The base in petrol is the Prestige seven-seat option with manual transmission. The base model with diesel engine is the same. Then come the Prestige six-seat options, followed by Prestige (O) seven-seat options.
Here's the full variant lists of Alcazar -
Hyundai Alcazar (Petrol)
2.0 MT Prestige 7 Seater
2.0 MT Prestige 6 Seater
2.0 AT Prestige (0) 6 Seater
2.0 MT Platinum 7 Seater
2.0 AT Platinum (0) 6 Seater
2.0 MT Signature 6 Seater
2.0 MT Signature 6 Seater Dual-Tone
2.0 AT Signature (0) 6 Seater
2.0 AT Signature 6 Seater Dual-Tone
Hyundai Alcazar (Diesel)
1.5 MT Prestige 7 Seater
1.5 MT Prestige 6 Seater
1.5 AT Prestige (O) 7 Seater
1.5 MT Platinum 7 Seater
1.5 AT Platinum (0) 6 Seater
1.5 MT Signature 6 Seater
1.5 MT Signature 6 Seater Dual-Tone
1.5 AT Signature (0) 6 Seater
1.5 AT Signature (0) 6 Seater Dual-Tone
Alcazar cabin feature highlights:
Hyundai is known to pack in a whole lot of features in its offerings and Alcazar, on expected lines, gets a mile-long list as well.
Here are some of the key cabin features on offer -
-26.03 cm (10.25") Multi Display Digital Cluster
-Bose Premium Sound System (8 Speakers)
-Auto Healthy Air Purifier with AQI Display
-Front Row Seatback Table with Retractable cup-holder and IT Device Holder
-Front Row Sliding Sunvisor
-Rear Window Sunshade
-Voice Enabled Smart Panoramic Sunroof
-2nd Row One Touch Tip and Tumble Seats (Captain & 60:40 Split Seats)
-64 Colors Ambient Lighting
-Power Driver Seat – 8 Way
-Hyundai Blue Link (Connected-Car Technology)
Alcazar colour options:
Alcazar will come with six single-tone and two dual-tone colour options.
The single-tone colour choice are Phantom Black, Polar White, Starry Night, Taiga Brown, Titan Grey and Typhoon Silver. The dual-tone colour options are Polar White with Phantom Black roof and Titan Grey with Phantom Black roof.
Alcazar engine and transmission options:
As previously revealed and mentioned, Hyundai Alcazar will be offered with a 2.0-litre petrol engine that is also found inside the Tucson SUV. This engine inside Alcazar produces 152 hp and has 191 Nm of torque. There is also a 1.5-litre diesel engine - same as the one inside Creta - and this produces 115 hp and has 250 Nm of torque. Both engines will be offered with six-speed manual and six-speed auto transmission choices.