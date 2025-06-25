HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Honda City Sport Starts Arriving At Dealerships

Honda City Sport starts arriving at dealerships

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Jun 2025, 11:57 AM
  • Honda City Sport is offered with just a naturally aspirated petrol engine that comes mated to a CVT automatic transmission.

Honda City Sport does not get any mechanical changes over the standard City. (Youtube/ Auto Analyzer)
Honda City Sport does not get any mechanical changes over the standard City.
Honda Cars India has started dispatching the Sport Edition of the City to its dealerships. So, interested customers can check the sedan out in person at their nearest authorised dealerships. The City Sport Edition caters to customers who want a bit more of a sporty look from their sedan. The new Honda City Sport Edition is priced from 14.89 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

What are the changes to the exterior of the Honda City Sport Edition?

The City Sport Edition improves the sedan's exterior with various new enhancements. The chrome grille has been coated in black, along with the rear spoiler. The ORVMs showcase a crystal black finish, while the multi-spoke alloy wheels are highlighted in metallic grey. Furthermore, the shark-fin antenna is finished in gloss black, and a ‘Sport’ emblem is prominently displayed on the sedan's boot.

What are the colour options of the Honda City Sport?

The Honda City Sport will come in three color choices: Platinum White Pearl, Radiant Red Metallic, and Meteoroid Gray Metallic.

Also Read : Honda City Sport vs Skoda Slavia Sportline: Which sedan will you pick

What are the changes to the interior of the Honda City Sport Edition?

The cabin showcases an entirely black interior highlighted by red trim on the dashboard. The seats are upholstered in black leatherette, enhanced by contrasting red stitching, and feature newly designed soft-touch door inserts. Both the air conditioning vents and the steering wheel are finished in black, with the steering wheel also embellished with red stitching.

What are the engine specifications of the Honda City Sport Edition?

The Honda City Sport Edition is equipped with a renowned 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, engineered to produce 119 bhp and 145 Nm of peak torque. This variant is exclusively available with a 7-speed CVT automatic transmission. As per the manufacturer, the fuel efficiency for the City automatic is rated at 18.40 kmpl, as certified by ARAI.

What is the claimed fuel efficiency figure of the Honda City Sport Edition?

As per the manufacturer, the fuel efficiency for the City automatic is rated at 18.40 kmpl, as certified by ARAI.

What are the features of the Honda City Sport?

Regarding its features, the City Sport Edition comes with all the familiar components, including an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system that is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, voice command capabilities, a four-speaker audio system, automatic climate control, a dual-pod instrument cluster that includes an MID unit, Level 2 ADAS, and a variety of additional features.

First Published Date: 25 Jun 2025, 11:57 AM IST

