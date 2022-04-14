Honda City e:HEV Hybrid for India unveiled with mileage of 26.5 kmpl

Honda City e:HEV Hybrid was officially unveiled for the Indian car market in India on Thursday. The Honda City Hybrid is now the most fuel-efficient mid-size sedan in the country with a stated mileage of 26.5 kms per litre of petrol. While the Honda City rivals the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna and Skoda Slavia, the City Hybrid has no direct rival as the technology isn't available in any of the competing models in the segment.

The Honda City Hybrid is the first mass-market ‘authentic’ hybrid on offer in India. While Ciaz has offered a mild hybrid on its petrol motor in the past for a slight bump up in mileage, the City Hybrid is the hybrid in its true sense. Bookings for the Honda City Hybrid have been opened as well.

Honda City Hybrid mileage

The City Hybrid from Honda has a stated mileage of 26.5 kmpl which makes it the most fuel-efficient mid-size sedan in the country at present.

Honda City Hybrid technology

The Honda City e:HEV Hybrid has two motors which are paired with its 1.5-litre, four-cylinder engine. There is 117 bhp and 250 Nm of torque for the taking.

Honda City Hybrid safety highlights

The City Hybrid offers several safety highlights courtesy Honda Sensing technology. This includes Auto High Beam, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, among others. There is also the more conventional safety features like disc brakes on all four wheels, Hill Hold Assist, Parking Hold, Lane Watch Camera, Multi Angle rear view camera, ABS with EBD, six airbags etc.

Honda City Hybrid cabin highlights:

The City Hybrid gets an eight-inch infotainment system with Honda Connect and smartwatch integration. There are eight speakers all around the cabin of the car. The driver display is entirely digital and there is an Auto Lock functionality as well.

First Published Date: