HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Maruti Swift To Offer More Than 24 Kmpl Mileage With Hybrid Engine In Its New Avatar. Check Engine Details

New Maruti Swift to offer more than 24 kmpl mileage with hybrid engine

Maruti Suzuki is expected to start 2024 with the introduction of the new generation Swift hatchback in India. The new Swift was recently unveiled at the Japan Auto Show with a host of changes. While most of the details have been revealed, Suzuki has now shared details on the engines that will be offered with the 2024 Swift and how they perform. What will be new for Swift is a hybrid engine. When launched in India, it will become the first car in its segment to be offered with a hybrid powertrain.

By: Sabyasachi Dasgupta
| Updated on: 07 Dec 2023, 09:47 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Maruti Suzuki Swift
Suzuki had showcased the fourth generation Swift hatchback at the Japan Auto Show with several changes in design and technology. It is expected to hit Indian markets in 2024.
Maruti Suzuki Swift
Suzuki had showcased the fourth generation Swift hatchback at the Japan Auto Show with several changes in design and technology. It is expected to hit Indian markets in 2024.

The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift will come with a new 1.2-litre petrol engine that will replace the existing 1.2-litre unit. The new Swift will be offered in two broad trims - one with a naturally aspirated three-cylinder engine and the other one mated to a 12V mild hybrid powertrain. The Swift in its current generation is offered with a 1.2-litre four-cylinder naturally aspirated unit in India.

The new 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine in 2024 Swift will come mated to either a five-speed manual or a five-speed CVT transmission unit. In its new avatar, Maruti is expected to discontinue the AMT gearbox available in the current generation model. The CVT unit will be mated to the mild-hybrid version of the hatchback.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Maruti Suzuki Swift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Swift
₹ 5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Maruti Suzuki Ytb (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki YTB
₹ 7 - 11 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Maruti Suzuki Baleno (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 6.61 - 9.88 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
₹ 5.89 - 8.80 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki XL6
₹ 9.85 - 11.87 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar
₹ 10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

In terms of performance, the new Swift will offer around 80 bhp of power and 108 Nm of peak torque. It is slightly less powerful on paper compared to the current generation Swift which offers around 88 bhp of power and 113 Nm of torque. However, the new Swift will be a more affordable choice in the long run with better fuel efficiency. The naturally aspirated unit will offer mileage of 23.4 kmpl while the hybrid version will be able to run up to 24.5 kms without the need to refuel.

Also Read : eVX, Maruti Suzuki's first ever electric vehicle, to hit production in India from this date

The new Swift will also come with several updates to its exterior as well as the interior. The exterior now gets a new set of LED tail lamps and headlamps. The interior now is inspired by the Baleno and it features a new infotainment system and a new instrument cluster.

The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift will renew its rivalry against the likes of Tata Tiago and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios when launched next year. The current price of the Swift starts at 5.99 lakh and goes up to 9.03 lakh (ex-showroom). The new generation Swift is expected to be priced slightly higher than that.

First Published Date: 07 Dec 2023, 09:47 AM IST
TAGS: Maruti Suzuki Baleno Grand i10 Nios Tiago

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
74% OFF
Microfiber Car Cleaning Soft Brush Ideal as Mop Duster, Washing Brush with Long Handle, Dust Cleaner Car Wash Brush with Handle, Soft Brush Scratch Free, Cleaning Dashboard Curved Design - Grey
Rs. 389 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
IDELLA Car Duster, Extendable Long Handle Microfiber Car Duster Exterior Scratch Free Car Cleaning Tool, Car Dust Brush for Truck, Pickup, SUV, RV, Motorcycle, Vehicles Cleaning,(Multicolor)
Rs. 239 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
1% OFF
GOODAIR Clear Car Windshield Enhancer | Classic |12 Tablets
Rs. 295 Rs. 299
Amazon_Logo
55% OFF
Antson Portable High Power 2 in 1 Car Vacuum Cleaner | USB Rechargeable Wireless Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner Traveling, Camping Reusable and Sustainable, Portable,Rechargeable Vacuum (2 in 1)
Rs. 899 Rs. 1,999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
Powered by: Acko Logo
Please be noted that any information provided herein above will be received by Acko General Insurance Limited (“Acko”). By mentioning the above information, you agree to provide these details and information to Acko.
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.