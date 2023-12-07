HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Evx, Maruti Suzuki's First Electric Car Ever, To Hit Production Lines In Gujarat From 2024

Maruti to start manufacturing eVX, its first ever EV, in Gujarat next year

Maruti Suzuki is all set to start manufacturing of its first ever electric vehicle eVX next year. On Wednesday, India's leading car manufacturer said that the eVX electric SUV will hit the production lines at Suzuki Motor's Gujarat facility some time next year. Maruti Suzuki is expected to launch the eVX electric SUV in 2024. The EV was first showcased as a concept model at the Auto Expo held in January this year. Later, the updated version of the eVX was showcased during the Japan Auto Show. It will rival the likes of Tata Harrier EV and Curvv EV as well as the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV when launched.

By: Sabyasachi Dasgupta
| Updated on: 07 Dec 2023, 09:00 AM
Maruti Suzuki eVX
The eVX will be manufactured at the Hansalpur facility in Gujarat. The carmaker said that besides entering the EV segment in India, the eVX will also be manufactured for exports to other countries from the same facility. Located around 90 kms from the state capital Ahmedabad, the plant is currently home to some of Maruti Suzuki's best-selling models like Swift, Baleno, Dzire and Fronx. It is run by Suzuki Motor Gujarat Private Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Maruti Suzuki.

Earlier this year, Suzuki Motor had signed a deal with the Gujarat government to invest more than 3,000 crore to manufacture electric vehicles. "Our first EV, an SUV, will be launched in the next financial year of 2024-25. It will come out from SMG's Gujarat plant. At present, the entire SMG facility at Hansalpur has three plants - plant A, B and C. Now, to manufacture the EV, a new plant, also called a production line, will be added there," Rahul Bharti, Executive Director of Corporate Affairs at Maruti Suzuki, said.

Watch: Maruti unveiled eVX EV Concept at Auto Expo 2023

Maruti Suzuki has already revealed several details about the eVX electric SUV. Measuring over four metres in length, it will be one of the first electric vehicles in the compact SUV segment in India. The electric SUV stands 4,300 mm in length, 1,800 mm in width and has a height of 1,600 mm. According to the carmaker, the eVX will come with a range of around 550 kms in a single charge. It will be equipped with a 60 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. (Check Maruti eVX interior pics)

In terms of design, the all-electric eVX comes across as a futuristic model with sporty LED headlight and DRL units and closed front grille, connected LED taillights and sporty alloy design. The interior of the eVX is minimalistic with a sleek dashboard, a large free-standing digital dual-screen which doubles up as the infotainment system as well as the driver display, a two-spoke steering wheel with touch-based mounted controls and more.

First Published Date: 07 Dec 2023, 09:00 AM IST
TAGS: Baleno Dzire eVX Electric Vehicles Swift eVX Maruti Suzuki Electric vehicle Electric ca EV

