Honda Amaze to get a new-gen avatar. What we can expect

Honda has released the first teaser of its upcoming third-generation Amaze compact sedan ahead of its global debut. While the Japanese car brand has not revealed any further details, the teaser image hints the Amaze will don a significantly updated look. Interestingly, the third-generation Honda Amaze has been teased at a time when the bestselling model in this segment, Maruti Suzuki Dzire is all set to receive a new generation avatar on November 11 and the automaker has already started accepting bookings for the model.
The teaser of the new generation Honda Amaze revealed the front profile of the sedan, partially although. It looks like the new Amaze has taken inspiration from the current generation Honda Civic sold abroad. The headlamps have become much sleeker than the outgoing model’s and have angular edges. Higher variants of Amaze would continue to get LED projector headlights.
The new Amaze also gets LED daytime running lights at the top of the headlamp unit that merges into the grille. There is a wide chrome bar running atop the headlamp and the grille, stretching from end to end. The sedan sports a new hexagonal grille that is larger and gets a honeycomb pattern with a large Honda logo sitting in the centre. The bumper has larger air dam recesses at each corner.
The new Honda Amaze has been spied testing over the last couple of months. The spyshots have hinted at some modern design touches, such as a smoky finish for the taillights. Expect the rear bumper and side profile to get some changes as well. There would be new design wheels.
Inside the cabin, the upcoming Honda Amaze is expected to receive a plethora of updates, not only in terms of design layout but with new features as well. The sedan would get a larger touchscreen infotainment system with a host of connectivity features. There would be a 360-degree camera, automatic climate control, and TPMS among others.
Speaking of powertrain options, the new Honda Amaze sedan would continue to be sold with a 1.2-litre petrol engine. This engine would come available with transmission choices including a five-speed manual gearbox and a CVT. Considering the fact that the CNG-powered compact sedans have a large number of takers, Honda Amaze may join the bandwagon of CNG cars.
