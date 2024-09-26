Looking for essential gadgets for your car? Here are gadgets to look for

Manufacturers are nowadays packing in more and more features into the cars, reducing the need for the average car owner to purchase aftermarket accessories. Most modern cars come with a wide range of features that cover each and every single need that may arise during the entire ownership period. Nevertheless, car owners will always find themselves in need of some aftermarket gadget that the manufacturer has not thought of providing.

Manufacturers will dedicate certain features and accessories to specific variants, and most of the features that everyone requires are generally limited to these premium variants that cost much higher than the base models. While there can be good reason for making such features come as standard on the base models, it is quite unlikely that manufacturers will do so.

As a result, car owners will often have to turn to the aftermarket to get their hands on what they require. We have put together a list of five such aftermarket gadgets and accessories that can greatly improve a driver’s quality of life: