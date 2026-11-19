Volkswagen India will unveil the Virtus facelift on December 11, 2026, marking the sedan’s first mid-life update since its launch in 2022. The event will reveal the refreshed model, while its prices will be announced separately at a later date. The facelift is expected to cost slightly more than the current Virtus, which is priced from ₹10.71 lakh to ₹19.20 lakh.

The updated sedan will enter a segment in which its key rivals have also received facelifts this year. The Skoda Slavia is currently priced between ₹10 lakh and ₹18.29 lakh, while the Hyundai Verna costs ₹10.99 lakh to ₹18.31 lakh. The Honda City, meanwhile, is priced from ₹12 lakh to ₹21.36 lakh. The Virtus will continue to take on these three models.

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New automatic for the 1.0-litre engine

The facelift is expected to retain the 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre direct-injection turbo-petrol engines. The 1.5-litre unit will continue with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The 1.0-litre engine is expected to gain an eight-speed torque-converter automatic, while its six-speed manual option will be carried forward.

Technology upgrades inside

The cabin is likely to retain its existing dashboard layout, with changes to upholstery and trim. The 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen is expected to keep its current size, but could receive a revised interface and an AI voice assistant. A larger 10.25-inch digital instrument display is also expected. These technology updates have featured on the Taigun facelift.

Volkswagen is also expected to introduce a variable-geometry compressor for the air-conditioning system, with the aim of improving cooling performance.

Updated front styling

The exterior revisions revealed so far are focused mainly on the front. The facelift gets a redesigned bumper with LED fog lamps and a diamond-patterned lower air intake, along with a subtly altered grille. New 16-inch gloss-black alloy wheels are also part of the update. The red GT badges remain, while the badges mounted on the current car’s front fenders have moved to the front doors.

The bumper also has a camera pod and new front parking sensors. Their presence suggests that the Virtus could gain a 360-degree camera system, although Volkswagen has yet to confirm this feature.

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