Grand Vitara, City, Innova hybrid get more affordable in UP. Here’s by how much

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jul 11, 2024

The Uttar Pradesh government recently waived off the registration tax on hybrid cars in the state, making them more affordable than before

Strong hybrid and plug-in hybrid cars won’t need to pay the registration fees as the UP government is pushing the adoption of cleaner fuel vehicles

The move makes several hybrid cars from Toyota, Honda, and Maruti Suzuki more affordable by several lakhs. Here’s by how much

The Toyota Innova HyCross strong hybrid is priced between 25.31-30.98 lakh (ex-showroom). It gets a price cut between 2.53-3.10 lakh

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is priced from 16.66 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards in UP. The 1.69 lakh registration tax stands waived off 

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara also gets similar savings. With the strong hybrid priced from 18.33 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. Customers save between 1.95 lakh and 2.12 lakh, depending on the variant

The Honda City Hybrid is priced from 19 lakh (ex-showroom) and customers will save around 1.95 lakh to 2.17 lakh on the registration fee in UP

The Maruti Suzuki Invicto benefits from savings of up to 2.65 lakh on the registration fee in UP as against prices between 25.30- 29.01 lakh (ex-showroom)

Would the tax waiver encourage you to consider a hybrid vehicle instead of an EV?
