Grand Vitara, City, Innova hybrid get more affordable in UP. Here’s by how much

The Uttar Pradesh government recently waived off the registration tax on hybrid cars in the state, making them more affordable than before
Strong hybrid and plug-in hybrid cars won’t need to pay the registration fees as the UP government is pushing the adoption of cleaner fuel vehicles
The move makes several hybrid cars from Toyota, Honda, and Maruti Suzuki more affordable by several lakhs. Here’s by how much
The Toyota Innova HyCross strong hybrid is priced between ₹25.31-30.98 lakh (ex-showroom). It gets a price cut between ₹2.53-3.10 lakh
The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is priced from ₹16.66 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards in UP. The ₹1.69 lakh registration tax stands waived off
The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara also gets similar savings. With the strong hybrid priced from ₹18.33 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. Customers save between ₹1.95 lakh and ₹2.12 lakh, depending on the variant
The Honda City Hybrid is priced from ₹19 lakh (ex-showroom) and customers will save around ₹1.95 lakh to ₹2.17 lakh on the registration fee in UP
The Maruti Suzuki Invicto benefits from savings of up to ₹2.65 lakh on the registration fee in UP as against prices between ₹25.30- ₹29.01 lakh (ex-showroom)
Would the tax waiver encourage you to consider a hybrid vehicle instead of an EV?