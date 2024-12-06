JSW MG Motor announces price hike of models from January

JSW MG Motor has joined the list of carmakers in India to announce price hike across its portfolio from January 2025. The British-origin carmaker has joined Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai Motor among top manufacturers in India to announce price hike in the last two days. MG Motor said that the prices will be increased by up to three per cent depending on model. MG Motor currently sells SUVs like the Astor , Hector and Gloster besides electric vehicles like ZS EV , Comet EV and Windsor EV in India.

Earlier today (December 6), Maruti Suzuki also announced price hike across its portfolio from January next year. The carmaker has announced that the price of its cars will go up by up to four per cent depending on models. On Thursday, Hyundai Motor had also announced price hike across its lineup from January. The Korean auto giant will increase the price of its vehicles by up to ₹25,000.

MG Motor has issued a statement clarifying the reason behind the latest price hike. The carmaker said that the increase of price became necessary due to rising input costs and other external factors. Satinder Bajwa Singh, Chief Commercial Officer at JSW MG Motor, said, “Minor price adjustments are inevitable to offset the rising input costs. While we try to minimise its impact on our customers, a marginal price increase shields us from inflationary challenges."

MG Motor sales in India

On the back of rising demand for its electric vehicles ZS EV, Comet EV and the most recent Windsor EV has helped MG Motor to see its sales jump by 20 per cent in November. The three electric vehicles contributed over 70 per cent of MG Motor India's sales last month when it clocked 6,019 units. The Comet EV is the most affordable electric car in India with its price starting from ₹7 lakh (ex-showroom). The Windsor EV, launched in October this year, offers unique battery-on-rent scheme for the first time in India on electric cars.

