Force Gurkha to be inducted into Indian Defence Forces with order for 2,978 units

The Indian off roading SUV, Force Gurkha has been inducted to the fleet of Indian Defence Forces. Force Motors has announced that it has procured an order for 2,978 units of Gurkha from the Indian Defence Forces.

The company stated that these vehicles are tailored to meet the diverse operational requirements of both the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force, showcasing Force Motors’ capability to deliver mission-ready vehicles designed to perform in demanding defence environments.

Interestingly, Force Motors has been catering to the defence sector for many years through its Gurkha LSV (Light Strike Vehicle). The Force Gurkha has been designed with emphasis on off-road use. It boasts high ground clearance, high water wading capability, and a powerful 4x4 drivetrain for off-road driving. Its construction and mechanical configuration try to cater to use on diverse terrains ranging from desert to hilly topography.

Such features render it apt for applications involving sustained performance under tough conditions, like those faced by military forces in field operations. Prasan Firodia, Managing Director, Force Motors. “Our vehicles are designed with focus on quality, reliability, ruggedness, and performance, aligning perfectly with the operational needs of our defence personnel. This order is a testament to the trust and confidence Indian Defence Forces place in Force Motors."

Force Gurkha: Specs and features

The Force Gurkha is available in two body forms - 3 door and 5 door. Both the models are powered by a 2.6-litre turbocharged inter-cooled diesel engine. The new motor now produces 138 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque. Torque comes at a wider band between 1,400 rpm and 2,600 rpm, allowing for higher speeds on the highway. Power goes to all four wheels via the 5-speed manual gearbox. The off-roader gets a front and rear locking differential.

In terms of features, the Force Gurkha gets 18-inch alloy wheels, LED a new 7-inch digital instrument console to the off-roader along with a new 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, bringing the model up to speed with newer creature comforts. With the 2024, the 4WD shifter has also been switched from a manual lever to a shift-on-fly rotor knob between the front seats.

