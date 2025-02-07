Maruti Suzuki Jimny to serve at the Indo-Tibetan Border, joins the Central Armed Police Force

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny will soon serve at the border regions as part of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF). Maruti Suzuki India recently handed over 60 Jimny off-roaders to the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), marking the first-ever induction of the Jimny into the CAPF. The Jimny will be deployed along the border regions of Leh-Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh.

60 Maruti Suzuki Jimnys deployed at the Indo-Tibetan border

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny has proven its mettle as a capable, light, and nimble off-roader, which will be key to its role in transporting the armed forces around the border regions. The five-door off-roader will be used by the ITBP personnel for patrolling, border guarding, and the movement of officers and troops.

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny is equipped with the AllGrip Pro 4WD system and a low-range gearbox with 2WD-high, 4WD-high and 4WD-low. There is also an electronic traction control system and a three-link rigid axle suspension making it capable to tackle rugged terrains

Well-suited for extreme conditions

The Jimny will be traversing through rugged landscapes with glaciers and snow-covered mountains, which are otherwise difficult to access with standard vehicles. Maruti says the Jimny’s off-road capabilities make it “well-suited for such extreme conditions." The ITBP operates in some of the most challenging terrains including the high-altitude Himalayan regions with extreme conditions and temperatures dropping to as low as -45 degrees Celsius in winter.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “Today is a proud moment for Maruti Suzuki as we deliver the Jimny to the ITBP. The Jimny is an ideal vehicle to navigate the tough border terrains where the ITBP personnel dedicatedly protect our country. The Jimny, with its tagline ‘Never Turn Back’ also resonates with the determination and valour of our brave soldiers in uniform. Maruti Suzuki has a long-standing association with the Armed Forces, providing them with vehicles which they can trust. The Maruti Suzuki Gypsy has been a trusted companion for the Armed Forces for decades, and now with the Jimny, we take ahead this legacy to support our soldiers at the frontiers. With its internationally acclaimed all-terrain capability, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny represents our commitment to go above and beyond to assist the heroes who protect our great nation."

Maruti Suzuki Gypsy and Indian Armed Forces

The Maruti Suzuki Gypsy (second generation Jimny globally) was a mainstay with the armed forces in India and served the nation for over three decades. The Gypsy was often referred to as the mountain goat with its lightweight and extreme off-roading skills making it an apt choice for the treacherous terrains in the border regions. The Gypsy was easy to drive, easy to fix, and could transform into anything from a troop carrier to a battlefield-ready vehicle with a machine gun mounted at the back. In that sense, the new Jimny has quite tall shoes to fill of its predecessor.

