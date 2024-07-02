HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Monsoon 2024: Five Scenic Roadtrip Ideas For A Quick Getaway From Your City Life

Monsoon 2024: Five scenic roadtrip ideas for a quick getaway from your city life

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 Jul 2024, 20:56 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Here are five scenic roadtrips that one can take for a quick getaway during this monsoon.
Tata Altroz Racer
Image used for representational purposes only.
Tata Altroz Racer
Image used for representational purposes only.

With the monsoon finally arriving in our country, it has given some relief to from the scorching heat. Because of this, few people might be tempted to head out and go on a road trip. One of the things that people do enjoy while going on such getaways is the scenic roads themselves. So, here are five scenic road trips that you can do in the monsoon.

Also Read : How to ensure your car is monsoon ready: Five amazing hacks

1 Chennai to Puducherry 

Driving time: 3 hours and 30 minutes

Driving distance: 165 km 

The drive along the coast from Chennai to Pondicherry offers stunning views of the Indian Ocean and the changing colours of the landscape throughout the year. Be sure to travel along the beautiful East Coast Road, which follows the Bay of Bengal coastline. Ensure that you follow the speed limit because driving through the coastal road can be a bit dangerous.

2 Mumbai to Goa

Driving time: 12 hours

Driving distance: 596 km

The road trip route from Mumbai to Goa is highly favoured by nature enthusiasts who enjoy driving. To get to Goa from Mumbai, one must travel along National Highway 48. Covering a distance of 590 kilometers, the journey typically takes approximately 12 hours to reach Goa from Mumbai.

3 Bengaluru to Ooty

Driving time: 6 hours

Driving distance: 277 km

If you reside in Bengaluru and are seeking a weekend getaway, consider travelling to Ooty in Tamil Nadu. A road trip from Bengaluru to Ooty through National Highway 275 in your new car can be an ideal choice. The distance separating the two destinations is 277 kilometers, which typically requires approximately 6 hours to travel.

4 Ahmedabad to Kutch

Driving time: 6 hours

Driving distance: 300 km

The Rann of Kutch stands as the sole salt desert in India, renowned for its stunning sunsets. In the summer season, one witnesses vast white, cracked plains with minimal vegetation, providing a unique experience for urban residents accustomed to the constant hustle and bustle of crowds. It is complemented by the beautiful plain roads that lead to the Kutch.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Harley-davidson Road Glide Special (HT Auto photo)
Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special
Engine Icon1868.0 cc Mileage Icon16.3 kmpl
₹ 34.99 - 40.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Indian Challenger (HT Auto photo)
Indian Challenger
Engine Icon1768 cc Mileage Icon18 kmpl
₹ 36.97 - 39.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Harley-davidson Street Glide Special (HT Auto photo)
Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special
Engine Icon1868.0 cc Mileage Icon16.3 kmpl
₹ 31.99 - 37.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Indian Roadmaster Classic (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Indian Roadmaster Classic
Engine Icon1811.0 cc Mileage Icon15.0 kmpl
₹ 37.31 - 39.25 Lakhs
View Details
Indian Springfield Dark Horse (HT Auto photo)
Indian Springfield Dark Horse
Engine Icon1890.0 cc Mileage Icon20.0 kmpl
₹ 28.57 Lakhs
Compare
Bmw K 1600 Gtl (HT Auto photo)
BMW K 1600 GTL
Engine Icon1649.0 cc Mileage Icon16.9 kmpl
₹ 28.75 - 33 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
5 Delhi to Almora

Driving time: 8 hours 30 minutes

Driving distance: 384 km

Almora, located in Uttarakhand, is one of the hill stations near Delhi, making the national capital a great starting point for various road trips. It is approximately 384 kilometres away from Delhi and takes about 8 to 9 hours to reach by road.

First Published Date: 02 Jul 2024, 16:38 PM IST
TAGS: Roadtrips Road trip

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.