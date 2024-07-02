Monsoon 2024: Five scenic roadtrip ideas for a quick getaway from your city life
- Here are five scenic roadtrips that one can take for a quick getaway during this monsoon.
With the monsoon finally arriving in our country, it has given some relief to from the scorching heat. Because of this, few people might be tempted to head out and go on a road trip. One of the things that people do enjoy while going on such getaways is the scenic roads themselves. So, here are five scenic road trips that you can do in the monsoon.
Driving time: 3 hours and 30 minutes
Driving distance: 165 km
The drive along the coast from Chennai to Pondicherry offers stunning views of the Indian Ocean and the changing colours of the landscape throughout the year. Be sure to travel along the beautiful East Coast Road, which follows the Bay of Bengal coastline. Ensure that you follow the speed limit because driving through the coastal road can be a bit dangerous.
Driving time: 12 hours
Driving distance: 596 km
The road trip route from Mumbai to Goa is highly favoured by nature enthusiasts who enjoy driving. To get to Goa from Mumbai, one must travel along National Highway 48. Covering a distance of 590 kilometers, the journey typically takes approximately 12 hours to reach Goa from Mumbai.
Driving time: 6 hours
Driving distance: 277 km
If you reside in Bengaluru and are seeking a weekend getaway, consider travelling to Ooty in Tamil Nadu. A road trip from Bengaluru to Ooty through National Highway 275 in your new car can be an ideal choice. The distance separating the two destinations is 277 kilometers, which typically requires approximately 6 hours to travel.
Driving time: 6 hours
Driving distance: 300 km
The Rann of Kutch stands as the sole salt desert in India, renowned for its stunning sunsets. In the summer season, one witnesses vast white, cracked plains with minimal vegetation, providing a unique experience for urban residents accustomed to the constant hustle and bustle of crowds. It is complemented by the beautiful plain roads that lead to the Kutch.
Driving time: 8 hours 30 minutes
Driving distance: 384 km
Almora, located in Uttarakhand, is one of the hill stations near Delhi, making the national capital a great starting point for various road trips. It is approximately 384 kilometres away from Delhi and takes about 8 to 9 hours to reach by road.