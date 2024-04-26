Tesla Model 3 Performance gets updated for 2024. Check what's new

Tesla has revealed the 2024 Model 3 Performance in the global market.
The Model 3 Performance is based on the updated version of the Model 3 that was launched in the global market recently.
The cabin now gets new sports seats to keep the driver in place while going through corners.
However, the seats still have 12-way power plus heating and ventilation functionality.
The NVH has been improved with body baffles, sealing and acoustic glass.
Compared to the previous Model 3 Performance drive unit, the Performance 4DU can deliver up to 22 per cent continuous power, 32 per cent peak power, and 16 per cent peak torque delivery.
These performance improvements have been achieved without sacrificing efficiency.
Tesla is seeing about a 2 per cent reduction in energy consumption compared to the previous generation Model 3 Performance.
There are 20-inch forged alloy wheels which are wrapped in Tesla-specific Pirelli P Zero 4 performance tyres.