2024 Force Gurkha 5-door to get digital cluster, new infotainment system & more

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Apr 2024, 11:03 AM
  • Force Gurkha 5-door will offer a lot more features than the version that was previously on sale in India.
2024 Force Gurkha will come with a new digital instrument cluster.
2024 Force Gurkha will come with a new digital instrument cluster.

Force Motors has started rolling out teasers for the upcoming Gurkha. Force will not only launch the 5-door version of the Gurkha but also launch an updated model of the 3-door version. The manufacturer has been testing the Gurkha 5-door for quite some time now. Now, that the teasers have started rolling, the launch of the off-roader SUV is expected to happen very soon.

The teaser reveals that the 2024 Gurkha 5-door will come with a new instrument cluster, it will be an all-digital unit. It will show all the vital information to the driver which also includes a tyre pressure monitoring system.

Also Read : Mahindra Thar 5-door to get officially unveiled on 15th August

There would be also a new touchscreen infotainment system that is expected to be a new unit and come with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. Apart from this, the teaser also reveals that the 5-door Gurkha will be offered in a seven-seat configuration. So, there would be a bench seat in the middle row and two individual chairs in the third row. Unfortunately, there is no third headrest in the middle row. In the three-door version, rear occupants would have to enter from the tailgate or by sliding the front seats ahead which could be a bit cumbersome. So, adding a rear set of doors will make the ingress and egress very easy.

The Gurkha 5-door will be based on a ladder frame chassis just like the 3-door model. However, the wheelbase will be elongated so that the rear set of doors can be incorporated. Force is also using a new set of alloy wheels for the new Gurkha.

The Force Gurkha five-door SUV will be powered by a 2.6-litre diesel engine sourced from Mercedes-Benz. It puts out 89 bhp of max power and 250 Nm of torque. It will come with a five-speed manual gearbox and a 4x4 system with front and rear locking differentials which can be seen in the teaser.

First Published Date: 18 Apr 2024, 09:52 AM IST
TAGS: Mercedes-Benz 2024 Gurkha Force Gurkha 5-door Force Motors Gurkha

