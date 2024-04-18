2024 Force Gurkha 5-door to get digital cluster, new infotainment system & more

Force Motors has started rolling out teasers for the upcoming Gurkha. Force will not only launch the 5-door version of the Gurkha but also launch an updated model of the 3-door version. The manufacturer has been testing the Gurkha 5-door for quite some time now. Now, that the teasers have started rolling, the launch of the off-roader SUV is expected to happen very soon.

The teaser reveals that the 2024 Gurkha 5-door will come with a new instrument cluster, it will be an all-digital unit. It will show all the vital information to the driver which also includes a tyre pressure monitoring system.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Force Motors Gurkha 2596.0 cc 2596.0 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 13.59 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Force Motors Gurkha 5 Door 2596 cc 2596 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 16 Lakhs View Details Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus 2184 cc 2184 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 11.39 - 12.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers Kia Seltos 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 10.90 - 20.30 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra XUV700 2184.0 cc 2184.0 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 13.99 - 26.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Nexon 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 8.10 - 15.50 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Also Read : Mahindra Thar 5-door to get officially unveiled on 15th August

There would be also a new touchscreen infotainment system that is expected to be a new unit and come with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. Apart from this, the teaser also reveals that the 5-door Gurkha will be offered in a seven-seat configuration. So, there would be a bench seat in the middle row and two individual chairs in the third row. Unfortunately, there is no third headrest in the middle row. In the three-door version, rear occupants would have to enter from the tailgate or by sliding the front seats ahead which could be a bit cumbersome. So, adding a rear set of doors will make the ingress and egress very easy.

The Gurkha 5-door will be based on a ladder frame chassis just like the 3-door model. However, the wheelbase will be elongated so that the rear set of doors can be incorporated. Force is also using a new set of alloy wheels for the new Gurkha.

The Force Gurkha five-door SUV will be powered by a 2.6-litre diesel engine sourced from Mercedes-Benz. It puts out 89 bhp of max power and 250 Nm of torque. It will come with a five-speed manual gearbox and a 4x4 system with front and rear locking differentials which can be seen in the teaser.

First Published Date: