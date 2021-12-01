Flagship BMW i7 electric sedan is a showstopper on snow, 2022 launch likely

BMW is determined to take the fight in the electric vehicle (EV) space to rivals such as Mercedes-Benz and Audi, and is readying the i7 flagship sedan for a possible global launch come 2022. The BMW i7 is taking aim at Mercedes-Benz EQS luxury electric sedan and will follow in the footsteps of other EVs from the German brand like the iX flagship SUV and the i4 electric sedan, both of which are also coming to India.

For now though, the i7 appears content in its camouflaged appearance and kicking up quite the proverbial storm during winter testing in snowy Sweden's Arjeplog.

(Also read: BMW Concept XM EV, most powerful BMW M car ever, breaks cover)

The expectations from the BMW i7 are likely to be quite high and while the specific details about the EV are kept under wraps, expect it to have a range of over 600 kms in ideal conditions while still focusing on performance and drive credentials. A low-slung exterior profile, a typically stretched wheelbase and prominent wheel arches are clearly visible on the camouflaged BMW i7 that is undergoing tests in Sweden.

Image of BMW i7 courtesy video posted on Youtube by BimmerToday.

But unlike the iX, the kidney grille on the face of the i7 is more conventional, perhaps underlining that this vehicle is styled to appeal to a mature EV buyer, one who can afford it of course.

Reports suggest once launched, the BMW i7 is likely to be priced upwards of $100,000. This, if true, could put it firmly up against the Mercedes EQS. The more conventional 7 Series will, quite obviously, continue to compete against the S-Class.