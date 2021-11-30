BMW Concept XM EV, most powerful BMW M car ever, breaks cover.

Franciscus van Meel, CEO at BMW M, said, "The BMW Concept XM represents a complete re-imagining of the high-performance vehicle segment. It underscores BMW M's ability to break with established conventions and push the boundaries in order to offer fans of the brand the ultimate driving experience."

The BMW XM Concept new design direction ahead of future luxury models from BMW. The front of the vehicle features two large kidney grilles, sleek headlamps and a more aggressive front instrument panel than the traditionally softer lines of BMW models.

The LED headlights along with signature DRLs are newly designed and are split into two separate modules. They flank the BMW kidney grille which appears octagonal in shape. It also gets a new XM logo on the kidney grille and large air intakes for the powerful V8 engine under the hood. The Concept XM stands on a set of 23-inch wheels. It also gets quadruple exhaust tips at the rear.

The interior of the BMW Concept XM exudes luxury with styling cues from other BMW concept models. It features vintage-looking leather, copper and carbon fibre for the upholstery, along with cooper thread and leather mixed with velvet. The dashboard is dominated by the BMW Curved Display which combines the infotainment screen, which comes with the latest version of iDrive, and the digital driver display. The headliner has a three-dimensional prism structure which combines indirect and direct lighting to create a relief-like structure.

BMW is expected to share further details on the Concept XM closer to the date when it nears its production version.