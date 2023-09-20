Amid festivities, 200 BYD Atto 3 electric SUVs delivered in a single day

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Sep 20, 2023

The deliveries were made across six cities at organized events in a single day

These cities are Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Kochi

The delivery events saw entertainment with live music powered by the Atto 3's V2L

V2L stands for Vehicle to Load feature, which can help power external devices

 Check product page

 Priced at 34 lakh (ex-showroom), the e-SUV is based on the e-Platform 3.0 

 It gets a 60.48 kWh battery pack which offers an ARAI-certified range of 521-km 

Power comes from a single PMS electric motor tuned for 150 kW and 310 Nm of torque

0-100 kmph comes up in 7.3 seconds while the top speed is rated at 160 kmph

BYD claims a charging time of 50 minutes from 0-80% via DC fast charging
For more details...
Click Here